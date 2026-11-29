Max Verstappen has revealed his Red Bull Formula 1 car suffered significant damage during the Qatar Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion made up two positions from sixth on the grid to take fourth place ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris in Sunday’s 57-lap race at the Lusail International Circuit.

But Verstappen’s race was far from straightforward after the Dutchman picked up damage to his RB22 when his Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar went off in front of him early on.

"Sometimes can be good when you're just in the lead cruising, but this time, yeah, there was not much going on for me. I struggled again a lot with the car," Verstappen told Sky Sports F1 after the race.

Verstappen beat Norris to fourth in Qatar

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"For sure, that one, because of Isack going off in front of me, like half of my car on the left-hand side was full of holes. That hurt my performance for sure.

"The first stint was very difficult. The last stint was better, and we managed to have a little bit of a better balance, but of course not good enough when you compare to P1.

"Kimi [Antonelli] was miles ahead of everyone else, and that's your reference, and we were of course far, far from that.”

Despite Verstappen’s car battles, fourth place was enough to secure him runner-up spot in the world championship ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell with one race remaining.

Verstappen has claimed four victories in the second half of the 2026 season, one more than Russell has achieved.

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"We had a good second half for sure," Verstappen said. ”The first half was very tough, a lot of problems, a lot of learnings. And the second half, a lot of positives, so we just need to keep working, keep learning.

"Again, this weekend highlights that on high-speed tracks with a lot of downforce, that's where we are lacking, so that's definitely also the target for us over the winter to improve on."