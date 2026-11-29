Lewis Hamilton has admitted that Ferrari is ‘a year behind everybody’ with their Formula 1 power unit as the Italian manufacturer looks to close the deficit to its rivals in 2027.

Ferrari has endured a challenging weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix, with Hamilton qualifying ninth at the Lusail International Circuit, two places behind teammate Charles Leclerc.

Which led Team Principal Fred Vasseur to label the qualifying session “the worst of the season” for Ferrari.

With just two races remaining in the 2026 Formula 1 season, attention is already turning towards next year and the improvements Ferrari needs to make to challenge their rivals.

Lewis Hamilton

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton revealed that Ferrari has identified where they went wrong with the development of their power unit under the new technical regulations introduced this season.

“This is my second year of Ferrari power, and they know where they went wrong with this power unit,” Hamilton told the media after the qualifying session at the Qatar Grand Prix.

“Ultimately, the guys are working really, really hard to try and [be in] the fight for next year.

“But we’re a year behind everybody. Luckily, we have ADUO, which gives you some chances of closing it up.”

The Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) mechanism was introduced as part of F1's new power unit regulations to provide manufacturers experiencing performance deficits with additional development opportunities.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Lewis Hamilton © XPB Images

However, despite Ferrari having a mechanism available to help them close the gap to their rivals, Hamilton remains wary of the difficulties associated with overcoming such a significant deficit.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion pointed towards Honda's struggles to make substantial performance gains throughout the 2026 season as another example of the challenge facing Ferrari.

Hamilton explained, “But as you’ve seen this year, Honda hasn’t really been able to make massive gains in a season. It’s very hard to still catch up if you’re a year behind. It’s really, really hard.

“It is the same with the guys at the back of the field with downforce. It is hard for them to ever catch up to the guys who are continuously moving forward ahead because they’re developing in the wind tunnel and those sorts of things and power.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT