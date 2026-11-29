Gianpiero Lambiase may have already engineered Max Verstappen for the last time in Formula 1, according to a theory shared by Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz.

Verstappen is without his regular right-hand man Lambiase this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix, with Tom Hart stepping in to fulfil the role of race engineer once again for the four-time world champion.

Lambiase was originally scheduled to engineer Verstappen for the final two F1 races of the 2026 season alongside his wider role of Red Bull’s head of racing, but he is absent from Qatar due to personal circumstances.

Some reports have indicated that ‘GP’ will return in Abu Dhabi, but Kravitz has suggested that one of F1’s most iconic driver-engineer partnerships may have already concluded.

Lambiase is the voice in Verstappen's ear at Red Bull

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“It looks like the Gianpiero Lambiase era with Max Verstappen, rather than transitioning to Tom Hart, that has happened already because GP is not here,” Kravitz said on his Ted’s Notebook show after qualifying in Doha.

“We believe that was planned. I’m not sure he’s going to be in Abu Dhabi as well. He might be. In which case I’ll say hello to him there. But Max is changing from GP, who is off to McLaren, to Tom Hart.”

Lambiase had been expected to be placed on gardening leave in 2027 ahead of his move to Woking, which was originally said to happen “no later than 2028”.

But Kravitz reckons a deal is being worked on behind the scenes to enable Lambiase to join McLaren earlier than originally planned.

“I think GP has engineered his last race with Max Verstappen, and I think that’s probably because he’s on a deal with Red Bull and McLaren to get him to his new job at McLaren maybe earlier than the original contract might have suggested," Kravitz added.

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Tom Hart first engineered Max Verstappen at the US Grand Prix

“So I wonder whether they’re going to reach an agreement, Red Bull and McLaren.”

With Hart expected to replace Lambiase as Verstappen’s new permanent race engineer, he has been working with the Dutchman for several races on a rotational basis to enable the pair to settle into the new relationship.

Qatar marks the fourth grand prix that Hart has served as Verstappen’s race engineer this season. They took their first victory together last time out at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.