Max Verstappen will be without his regular Formula 1 race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase at this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix following a late change of plan.

Lambiase was originally meant to return to be the voice in Verstappen’s ear in Qatar but will miss the race due to “personal circumstances”, according to respected Dutch F1 journalist Erik van Haren.

Verstappen has been working with Tom Hart at selected rounds recently as Red Bull prepares for Lambiase’s departure to McLaren, which could come as early as next season.

Hart first took charge of Verstappen’s radio communications for a full weekend at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, before working with the four-time world champion again at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil, and the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Tom Hart first engineered Max Verstappen at the US Grand Prix

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In their third weekend working together, Verstappen secured his fourth victory of the season with a brilliant drive in Las Vegas, marking Hart’s first win as the Dutchman’s race engineer.

Lambiase has remained with Red Bull throughout the transition and has continued in his wider role as head of racing on the weekends he has not been directly working with Verstappen.

He was scheduled to return for the final two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, though he is now only set to engineer Verstappen in Abu Dhabi.

Although not yet confirmed, next weekend’s season finale could end up closing the chapter on one of F1’s most iconic and successful driver-engineer pairings.

Lambiase is poised to join McLaren as its chief racing officer no later than 2028, but McLaren is understood to be pushing for an earlier switch.

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Gianpiero Lambiase will be replaced by Tom Hart

Verstappen heads into the penultimate race weekend of the 2026 season sitting second in the drivers’ championship on 304 points, 37 clear of Mercedes’ George Russell.

The pair escalated their F1 feud with a war of words following a clash during final practice in Las Vegas.

Russell said “somebody has to stand up to his guy” after their on-track confrontation, before Verstappen responded by saying Russell was “so far below my level” following his victory.