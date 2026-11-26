Former Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner has reportedly made an eye-watering £52 million purchase to move homes.

Horner and his wife, Geri Halliwell-Horner, have snapped up a stately home by securing Edgcote House in Northamptonshire.

The couple, who boast a combined estimated wealth of £115m, are said to have completed a move into the lavish property last week. The Horners previously lived in the £9m Glebe House in Oxfordshire.

They beat off competition to snap up the 1,700-acre estate after fending off a rival bid of around £52m, according to the Daily Mail.

Christian and Geri have purchased a new house

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The historic Northamptonshire estate appeared in the BBC’s 1995 Pride and Prejudice starring Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy and Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennet.

The Grade I-listed property was used as Netherfield in the BBC’s miniseries adaptation of the famous Jane Austin novel.

Edgcote House, which was once given o Anne of Cleves as part of her divorce settlement from Henry VIII, includes two professional racing yards, gallops, paddocks and a private racecourse.

As well as having eight bedrooms, the house boasts more than 25,000 square feet of living space.

Horner was paid a severance package worth around £80m after he was fired by Red Bull in July 2025.

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The couple in the F1 paddock together before Horner's sacking

The 53-year-old Briton has expressed a desire to return to the F1 paddock and has most recently been linked with the team principal position at Ferrari, having labelled the team as “the dream” in an interview with The Times.

However, Horner insisted his comments were taken out of context in a separate, more recent interview with The Guardian.

"Fred Vasseur is an experienced guy. He's done a decent job. But I, more than anyone, know the pressures of running a competitive organisation. My comments got taken out of context,” Horner said.

He added: "Ferrari is the biggest brand in F1. It's the most historic team. But I've accumulated some phenomenal capital behind me, to look at the next move I potentially make in the sport. That would be with ownership attached to it and Ferrari aren't going to sell shares.”

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