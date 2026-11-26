George Russell has responded to Formula 1 rival Max Verstappen’s scathing comments following the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Russell and Verstappen’s long-running F1 feud reignited after the pair clashed during the final practice session in Las Vegas, leading to a series of barbed digs being exchanged at each other.

Mercedes driver Russell said “somebody’s got to stand up to that guy”, while Verstappen clapped back by saying Russell was “so far below my level” after securing an impressive victory.

Russell was not directly asked about Verstappen’s brutal comments in Las Vegas due to the timing of their interviews but he was not interested in escalating things further when facing the media ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen has taunted George Russell

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“I don't really have much to say to be honest. It was quite amusing I found some of the comments post-race,” Russell said on Thursday in Qatar.

“But at the end of the day, he drove an incredible race and won it. So he can afford to say what he wants really and from my side, yeah, moving on.”

Asked if there was anything he wanted to say in response, Russell replied: No, not really to be honest. Not really.

“At the end of the day I guess I stand by what I said after practice, but he was the one who went out and won the race - I didn't.

"I'm sure he had a bit of a laugh about that and that was reasonably amusing. So yeah, from my side just a new race weekend, try and focus on the driving and move on.”

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Russell and Verstappen battled on and off track in Las Vegas © XPB Images

Russell downplayed the significance of maintaining good relations with his rivals, stating “I don't think it's important to have a good relationship or no relationship in that regard.”

He also denied the notion the pair are engaging in a “war of words off track” and insisted he would have treated any driver the same regarding the incident in FP3 in Las Vegas.

“I think how I responded on track would have been the same if it was any driver, because you do know if you're going into the last corner preparing for your lap, if somebody does overtake you into that corner, your next lap is screwed,” he explained.

“So you either have a decision just to try and retake the position and start your lap like normal, or just accept you're going to lose that next lap because you're too close to the car in front and and that's that.

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“I would have reacted the same way on track if it was any other driver, but yeah, I don't think many other drivers would go for that move in the first place. But you know, it's fine, that's how he races and that's that.”