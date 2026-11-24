Max Verstappen has revealed that he is exploring the possibility of making his debut at the Daytona 24 Hours in January ahead of the 2027 Formula 1 season.

The Red Bull driver has made no secret of his desire to compete in other motorsport disciplines alongside his commitments in Formula 1, with endurance racing being a particular area of interest for the Dutchman.

The Daytona 24 Hours is one of the most prestigious endurance races in the world and traditionally serves as the opening round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The timing of the event would allow Verstappen to potentially participate during the Formula 1 winter break without missing a Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen competing in GT3 at Portimao

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Verstappen recently visited the Daytona International Speedway, prompting speculation that he could be preparing to make his debut at the iconic American endurance race.

Whilst the Dutchman clarified that his visit was primarily related to filming commitments with Red Bull, he confirmed that the possibility of competing in the event was being explored.

"We're looking into it, whether that's possible, but for now, the visit was more about filming things with Red Bull,” Verstappen stated.

Verstappen went on to explain that the Daytona 24 Hours is an event he believes he could compete in during his Formula 1 career.

"That's definitely one that I want to do, yes, that race is definitely possible already during my F1 career, so I hope so,” he explained.

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Max Verstappen, GTWCE Portimao 2026 © GT World Challenge Europe

“But we'll have to wait a little longer [for news]. We still have some time for that as well."

Verstappen would not be the only Formula 1 driver competing in another motorsport discipline during the winter break, with Fernando Alonso set to participate in the Dakar Rally.

The Dutchman welcomed the prospect of Formula 1 drivers pursuing opportunities outside the championship.

He said, "That's nice, isn't it? I always enjoy seeing drivers doing other things outside F1 and also getting enjoyment out of other racing series.

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"The F1 season is already long enough, of course, but if I can combine it with bringing the family along, for example, then I'll still try to take part in other events."