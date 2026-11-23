Lewis Hamilton's former pick for his dream Formula 1 team, Kenzo Craigie, has secured a landmark victory at the FIA Formula 4 World Cup in Macau.

The 16-year-old British driver, who is part of the Mercedes junior programme, emerged victorious following a chaotic race around the Guia Circuit, which saw 10 drivers eliminated in a huge opening-lap accident.

Craigie's victory represents another significant achievement in his young racing career, having previously been singled out by seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton as one of the drivers he would select for his own team.

In December 2024, Hamilton was asked to name his ideal driver line-up if he were to establish a Formula 1 outfit.

Kenzo Craigie © FIA

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The former Mercedes driver selected Craigie alongside fellow Mercedes junior Doriane Pin, highlighting his desire to promote young talent and diversity within motorsport.

At the time of Hamilton's comments, Craigie was still competing in karting, having joined Mercedes' junior programme following his success in British karting competitions.

Craigie started the F4 race in Macau from pole position, but the race was immediately disrupted by a major accident on the opening lap.

The incident began when Kimi Chan spun at the high-speed Mandarin corner and made contact with Kasper Schormans, triggering a multi-car collision as several drivers attempted to avoid the incident.

Ten drivers were eliminated from the race, resulting in an immediate red flag, although all those involved escaped injury.

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Following the lengthy interruption, the race resumed behind the Safety Car, with Craigie successfully defending his lead against Williams junior Oleksandr Bondarev.

Bondarev repeatedly attempted to challenge Craigie on the approach to Lisboa, but the Mercedes-backed driver managed to maintain his advantage throughout the race.

Craigie eventually crossed the finish line just over half a second ahead of Bondarev, with Theo Palmer completing the podium.

The victory adds the prestigious FIA F4 World Cup title to Craigie's growing list of achievements, further underlining the potential that Hamilton recognised when selecting him for his hypothetical F1 team two years ago.