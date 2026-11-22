Max Verstappen has branded George Russell “a complete joke” after getting his revenge on the Mercedes Formula 1 driver at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Four-time world champion Verstappen secured his fourth win of the season with a superb drive in Las Vegas having fended off the McLaren and Mercedes drivers in a pulsating race.

Russell had battled Verstappen for the lead for much of the grand prix but suffered a crash in the closing stages that dropped him down to ninth.

Afterwards, Verstappen mocked Russell for being “all talk off the track and a complete joke on it this season”, describing the result as “perfect karma".

Verstappen battled Russell for the lead in Las Vegas

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"This actually had nothing to do with Formula 1," Verstappen told Dutch broadcaster ViaPlay. "But I did enjoy some of the action. Especially because one person in particular didn't stand a chance. He deserves that too.”

“His comments don't motivate me, because he's nowhere near me. All talk off the track and a complete joke on it this season. Perfect Karma.”

Verstappen’s comments were a reference to Russell’s scathing criticism of the Red Bull driver after qualifying following the pair’s collision in final practice on Saturday.

"There's nothing in the rules to say you cannot overtake someone who is starting a lap but when you do this, you are screwing this person over and he does this week in, week out with many drivers and everybody accepts it," Russell told Sky Italy.

"I'm not just going to accept somebody to screw me over like this and walk around like they're bigger and better than everyone else. Somebody's got to stand up to that guy.”

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Max Verstappen ripped into George Russell after the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Verstappen insisted Russell’s comments had not bothered him because he is “so far below my level” in the post-race press conference.

"The thing is, he speaks a lot next to the track,” the Dutchman said. “And honestly, for me, it doesn't really bother me because he's so far below my level that it doesn't really make any sense for me anyway to try and challenge that, so it doesn't bother me.

"Today, karma is a bitch. It was honestly fantastic when I looked in my mirror and I saw what was happening.

"So I was like, 'Fantastic, my day is only getting better', and of course, when I then crossed the line in first, my day was complete."

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