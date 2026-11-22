Max Verstappen has taken a savage swipe at George Russell following the Las Vegas Grand Prix, describing his Formula 1 rival as “so far below my level”.

The needle between Verstappen and Russell reignited after the pair clashed in final practice in Las Vegas, leading to the Mercedes driver launching a scathing criticism of the four-time world champion.

Russell accused Verstappen of ‘screwing’ his rival over and acting like he is “bigger and better than everyone else” following qualifying in Sin City.

Verstappen and Russell spent most of Sunday’s race trading the lead but the Red Bull driver had the last laugh when his main challenger locked up and hit the barriers in the closing stages.

Verstappen got the better of Russell in Las Vegas

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Having mocked Russell about the incident over team radio, Verstappen went even further after taking his fourth victory of the season with some bombshell comments that will only blow up their rivalry even more.

“The thing is he speaks a lot next to the track, and honestly, for me it doesn't really bother me because he's so far below my level that it doesn't really make any sense for me anyway to try and challenge that, so it doesn't bother me,” Verstappen said in the post-race press conference.

“And today, karma is a bitch. It was honestly fantastic when I looked in my mirror and I saw what was happening, so I was like, ‘fantastic, my day is only getting better’.

“Of course, when I then crossed the line in first, my day was complete.”

The incident in Las Vegas marked the latest in a series of on-track clashes between the pair in recent years.

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Verstappen's rivalry with Russell has escalated

Russell and Verstappen famously had a row after the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix that dominated the end of that year's world championship.

They exchanged insults with Russell branding Verstappen a bully, while the Red Bull driver called Russell a "backstabber" and a "loser".

Verstappen was penalised for appearing to deliberately drive into Russell's car at the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, while they had a coming together in Azerbaijan in 2022, after which Verstappen referred to Russell as "Princess George".