Lewis Hamilton was left frustrated to receive a 10-second time penalty at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion was handed a 10-second penalty by the stewards for leaving the track and gaining an advantage in a battle with McLaren’s Lando Norris on lap 13.

Hamilton got past Norris at Turn 9 but completed the move off the track as he stayed ahead of the 2025 world champion and his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

The Ferrari driver could not give the position back to Norris after the Briton dropped further back in the pack and was subsequently slapped with a penalty.

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Hamilton served the costly penalty during a safety car and dropped from seventh down to P14.

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When informed by Ferrari of the stewards’ decision, Hamilton replied: “Oh that’s b*******!”

Hamilton later questioned why he received a 10-second penalty when Leclerc was only handed a five-second penalty for the same offence in the Mexico City Grand Prix.

In Mexico, the stewards gave Leclerc five seconds rather than the standard 10-second penalty due to “mitigating” factors.

“Isn’t that interesting? One race where someone is given mitigating circumstances, they give them five seconds and then they give me 10 seconds for avoiding an incident,” Hamilton added.

When told where he would reemerge after serving his penalty, Hamilton simply stated: “Unbelievable.”

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