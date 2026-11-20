Formula 1 teams are bracing for a total reset heading into qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after unrepresentative running during Thursday’s practice sessions.

In a washed out first practice session, no driver completed a timed lap because the track was so wet, with teams opting to save their limited allocation of wet-weather tyres and not risk damage.

There was some proper action in second practice, despite the track remaining wet. Conditions slowly dried out as no more rain fell, with Mercedes’ George Russell topping a mixed up FP2 order.

Russell was taking very little away from the results of the only meaningful practice running.

FP1 was a washout in Las Vegas © XPB Images

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"We know in the wet it is different every lap, every session, realistically we were not the fastest today,” Russell said.

"McLaren looked exceptionally fast. Charles looked very fast at points, we just got the lap in when the track was at its driest and Norris didn't run.

"We have some things to understand because Kimi and I were very competitive in the wet last week and both of us were off the pace.”

While there was nothing to be learned because conditions were so poor in FP1, FP2 didn’t prove to be particularly useful for the teams either, given the rest of the weekend is expected to be dry.

As such, F1 teams face a rare scenario in which there were no valuable lessons to takeaway from two hour-long practice sessions, leaving them facing a Friday reset.

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Teams learned very little on Thursday

Final practice just got significantly more important. The session will likely be extremely busy as teams look to find answers to the key questions they have heading into qualifying and the race.

"It wasn't a great day just sitting around waiting. You can't really test much in those conditions. And everything you learn from today you have to forget because tomorrow is supposed to be dry, so we kind of start from tomorrow,” said Lewis Hamilton.

"Everyone is [going in blind]. No-one has put the slicks on, so we will have to react quickly. Hopefully, it's not bad and we are there or thereabouts.”

Teams now face trying to squeeze both race and qualifying simulation runs into the last hour of practice remaining.

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"I think tomorrow will be a reset for everyone, and that's when the weekend will really start," Ferrari deputy team principal Jerome d’Ambrosio said.

"I think we're going to have to condense the long runs and the short runs for Qualifying. We'll try to squeeze everything into one hour. But we have no choice. It's like this for everyone, and we'll have to make the most out of it."

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Those that brought upgrades will also want to use the dry track time to carry out crucial learnings. McLaren didn’t want to risk running a new floor on Lando Norris’ car, while Red Bull abandoned plans to trial a front wing upgrade due to the wet conditions.

“The conditions made it difficult to evaluate the car properly,” said McLaren’s senior director Randy Singh.

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“In the wet, we had to tape up some of the sensors, which meant we could not always get the evidence we wanted, so we decided not to fit the new floor because of the risk and because we did not think we would learn much from it in these conditions. We hope to run it tomorrow and assess it more effectively.”

Another key factor will be getting a better understanding of how the tyres will perform in the cold conditions of the Las Vegas night.

"I think nobody knows how the graining is going to be for Sunday," Russell said. "Last year was an easy one-stop but the year before there was lots of graining and it was a two-stop.

"So they're questions that we want answered but we probably won't get an answer until race day."

The unknowns from practice will make setting the cars up for qualifying and the race very difficult and throws additional jeopardy into the mix, ultimately increasing the chance of a surprise result.

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