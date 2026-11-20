Sergio Perez ended FP1 at the top of the times at the 2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, although he didn’t set a time.

In fact, no drivers set a time in FP1 as heavy rain meant that, while the majority of the drivers went out on track at some point, no one did more than an out-lap.

Indeed, no one even crossed the line until the very end of the session when the Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto completed their respective out-laps in order to get a practice start in.

Colapinto was one of several drivers to have high-speed aquaplaning moments. Another was Max Verstappen on his way into the pits, while several others, such as Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc, had wheelspin moments in some of the slower corners.

Isack Hadjar, 2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Credit: XPB. © XPB Images

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The rain was especially impactful for the numerous rookies who were due to drive in the session, such as Ryo Hirakawa who was subbing for Ollie Bearman, Jack Crawford who subbed for Fernando Alonso, Dino Beganovic who took Lewis Hamilton’s spot, and Rafa Camara who is racing in F1 for only the second time this weekend. Camara was the only driver to do multiple runs.

All teams sent their cars out bar McLaren and Racing Bulls. Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll also opted not to drive in the session at all.

As the rain continued from the start of the session until the end, intensifying at different points throughout the 60 minutes, all laps were completed on full wet tyres, with no one chancing a run on intermediates.