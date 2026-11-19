The FIA has announced that it will introduce full-time stewards to Formula 1 starting next year in a major overhaul of its current system.

Stewarding in F1 and its support categories has been a revolving door of members, with ex-drivers taking on the role.

However, this has led to complaints over consistency.

From next year, however, the FIA will implement full-time stewards, with the aim of building out a department of 12-15 members over the next five years.

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The aim behind this is to improve consistency in the implementation of rules and maintain continuity across FIA championships.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said: “This latest major investment in FIA officiating reflects our dedication to delivering the highest standards of decision-making, fairness and integrity in motorsport.

“The recruitment of full-time stewards is a significant step in our longstanding mission of building a dedicated officiating ecosystem in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, it is also an investment in the future of our sport.

“Following the milestone opening of the new FIA Remote Operations Centre and strengthening of officiating development through initiatives such as the FIA High Performance Programme, this development will help to build greater expertise and continuity within our stewarding structure, strengthening our ability to review and improve regulations, support the development of future officials and ensure the highest standards of consistent officiating across all our championships.”

According to an FIA press release, “the introduction of dedicated full-time stewards to the FIA’s flagship championship will provide continuity and expertise within the stewarding structure, further advancing the FIA’s commitment to fairness through the ongoing review and continuous improvement of sporting regulations and stewarding guidelines.

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Ben Sulayem with Mourinho © XPB Images

“It will also allow for deeper implementation of best practice and greater consistency in decision-making.

“Beyond race weekends, it will provide increased capacity to identify emerging trends and areas requiring regulatory clarification, helping to inform the evolution of sporting regulations.

“Full-time stewards will also play an important role in training and mentoring future generations of FIA Officials, contributing to the FIA High Performance Programme and promoting harmonisation across FIA championships.”