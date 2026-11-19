Liam Lawson has admitted he is “grateful” that Helmut Marko is no longer making driver-related decisions at Red Bull after recently extending his Racing Bulls Formula 1 contract.

Last week Racing Bulls ended speculation surrounding its driver line-up for 2027 by confirming that Lawson and rookie team-mate Arvid Lindblad would remain the Italian outfit’s pairing for next season.

Lawson’s future had been uncertain with Red Bull considering whether to promote its junior and Formula 2 championship contender Nikola Tsolov into an F1 seat for next year.

Marko, who previously had a large say in the driver situation at Red Bull and its sister team during his time as an advisor, recently threw his support behind Tsolov.

Tsolov was in contention for a 2027 F1 race seat © XPB Images

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"I subscribe to a saying by [Dietrich] Mateschitz: 'We don't buy stars, we make stars'," Marko told Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung.

"We've always sought out our own drivers who are capable of winning a grand prix. With a few exceptions, it's worked.

"In keeping with that philosophy, the difficult decision between Liam Lawson and Nikola Tsolov at Racing Bulls should really go in Tsolov's favour.”

Asked about Marko’s comments ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Lawson said: "I think obviously if he was calling the shots and he didn't want me in the car, then yeah, I am grateful that he is not calling the shots and I am in the car."

The 24-year-old Kiwi added: "I mean, there are obviously many conversations, and I think Red Bull is a big organisation with probably a lot more people involved than in a normal situation in a normal team where you maybe have one person making the call.

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Lawson will remain team-mates with Arvid Lindblad

"I feel like it doesn't feel like that, but what I can say is that Alan [Permane, Racing Bulls team principal] has been extremely supportive, and I am extremely grateful for what he has done for me this year, and he's done a great job with the team as well.

"The car has been in a really good place, so I am very thankful for how he has supported me this year and how he has been to me this year.”

Asked whether he had doubted his position on the 2027 F1 grid, Lawson replied: "Not really. If I look back to last year, I feel like I was thinking about it a lot.

“You have a lot of doubts, always, especially when things aren't going well. But I feel like for us this year, things have been just quite strong across the board.

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“Things have been really, really good for us as a team. We've had a strong car across all the tracks, and I feel like we've executed mostly each weekend.

“So I didn't feel like I struggled to find a reason why, but obviously you think about it and it's talked about a lot.

“But I feel like more than anything, just tried to remove that sort of thought process from my mind as much as I could and just try to focus and enjoy driving the car. I felt like we were able to do that.”