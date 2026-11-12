Red Bull announces F1 plans for Nikola Tsolov after missing 2027 race seat

Red Bull has made Nikola Tsolov its official reserve driver for 2027

Tsolov will become a Red Bull reserve
Tsolov will become a Red Bull reserve
© XPB Images

The Red Bull Formula 1 team has announced that Nikola Tsolov will become its official reserve driver in 2027, after he was overlooked for a race seat at Racing Bulls.

The Bulgarian driver has been in the frame for an F1 debut next year with Racing Bulls, as the Red Bull sister team mulled over what to do with Liam Lawson.

But Tsolov has ultimately been overlooked for that chance, as a strong campaign, bolstered by his recent performance in Brazil, earned Lawson a new deal for next year.

Lawson will be joined by Arvid Lindblad, who has equally impressed in his rookie season.

Tsolov has already done TPC and FP1 runs in 2026
Tsolov has already done TPC and FP1 runs in 2026
© Red Bull Content Pool

Tsolov becomes Red Bull, Racing Bulls reserve

Tsolov has instead been handed a reserve driver role at Red Bull and Racing Bulls for 2027, which will yield an “extensive development programme” that will include FP1 outings.

“Nikola is an exceptionally talented young driver, and we have been hugely impressed by his development and performances over the past few years,” Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies said.

“To fight for the championship in F3 and now challenge for the F2 title in his first full season says a great deal about his ability and determination.

“What has impressed us just as much is his maturity, his approach to racing and his willingness to keep learning and improving.

Tsolov has emerged as an F2 title contender this year
Tsolov has emerged as an F2 title contender this year

“We have enormous belief in Nikola’s potential and see him as a driver with a very exciting future in F1.

“This appointment reflects our confidence in him and our commitment to his continued development.

“Our focus in 2027 will be on giving him the experience, tools and support he needs to be ready to race in F1 next.

“For now, Nikola still has an important job to finish in F2.

“We wish him every success in the final two rounds and will be supporting him all the way as he fights for the championship.”

Tsolov completed 690km in a packed day at Imola
Tsolov completed 690km in a packed day at Imola
© Red Bull Content Pool

Tsolov close to winning F2 title

Tsolov stepped up to F2 in 2026 after finishing runner-up in the 2025 Formula 3 standings.

In his rookie F2 campaign, 19-year-old Tsolov has been impressive with six wins to his credit.

Ahead of the final two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, Tsolov is just seven points behind incoming Haas F1 driver Rafael Camara.

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Red Bull announces F1 plans for Nikola Tsolov after missing 2027 race seat
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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