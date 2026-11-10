Red Bull boss admits Max Verstappen is ‘beating the sim’ after Brazil GP comeback

Max Verstappen produced a remarkable recovery drive at the Brazil Grand Prix, climbing from 21st on the grid to finish second at Interlagos.

The four-time Formula 1 world champion faced a difficult task heading into Sunday's race after an unexpected power unit change resulted in a grid penalty, leaving him towards the back of the field.

However, Verstappen made an impressive start in the wet conditions, gaining 14 positions during the opening five laps as drivers battled for grip on intermediate tyres.

The Dutchman's strong pace continued as the track began to dry, with Verstappen remaining competitive following the switch to slick tyres.

Max Verstappen © XPB Images

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Despite the challenges of starting towards the rear of the grid, Verstappen continued his charge through the field before eventually crossing the line in second place to secure another podium finish.

Following the race, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies praised Verstappen's performance, admitting that no simulator could have predicted the scale of his recovery.

"As always, I think no sim in the world will predict that you will go from P21 to P2 or that you get 14 places in five laps," Mekies explained.

"There is no sim able to do that. So, he's beating the sim on a regular basis.

"Of course, it's frustrating [to start 21st] because the pace seemed good on Friday and also on Saturday morning, and in some respects in Q1 when we let him qualify. But it's part of the game, you know?"

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Max Verstappen © XPB Images

Mekies also addressed the circumstances surrounding Verstappen's grid penalty, revealing that an unexpected issue on Friday had forced Red Bull into making a power unit change.

The incident marked Verstappen's first power unit penalty of the season, during Red Bull's inaugural campaign with its new power unit developed in partnership with Ford.

"It's easy to forget it's the first year with the power unit," Mekies continued.

"And the guys have been doing an extraordinary job, and we take the first penalty with Max this weekend, and that's what it is. It was not planned; we had a small issue on Friday that forced us to do so. But that's what it is."

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With three races remaining in the 2026 Formula 1 season, Verstappen will be hoping to maintain his recent momentum as he looks to secure second place in the Drivers' Championship.