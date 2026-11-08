Max Verstappen makes foul-mouthed Red Bull complaint despite Brazil GP P2

Max Verstappen was not happy with the state of his Red Bull Formula 1 car despite pulling off a sensational fightback to second at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion climbed from 21st on the grid after Red Bull fitted a new power unit in his car to finish second behind McLaren’s Lando Norris and complete another superb comeback drive at Interlagos.

Despite having an incredible race, Verstappen was far from happy with his car’s balance for much of the 71-lap grand prix.

"My god. Doing 85% of the race with a f***** car,” the Dutchman fumed over team radio after taking the chequered flag.

Verstappen was convinced something was wrong with his RB22

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“Of course P2 is nice, but not in this way. I’m sorry, but what a disaster to drive. Unbelievable, I never experienced something like this in the wet, or in the dry. It’s really, really bad."

Verstappen expanded more on his displeasure with his RB22 in the post-race FIA press conference and demanded a Red Bull investigation to determine whether “something broke” on his car.

“When you start that far back, you need to try and of course get by the guys ahead of you as quickly as you can. I do think that first stint went really, really well. We got very quickly back into the top 10,” Verstappen said.

“The pace wasn't bad, but as soon as I switched to the slicks, I had some extreme amount of oversteer in the car in the high-speed corners, which made it super difficult to drive. So we need to understand if something broke on the car, some kind of aero loss, or whatever, because this was not normal.

“So I sit here of course very happy with second, but at the same time I know there was more in it if the car would have been in a good shape. Unfortunately that was not the case, so I actually did most of the race with a car that was not in a good shape. To sit here being second of course is fantastic.

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Verstappen pulled off a stunning recovery drive to second

“Maybe next year, I would love of course to start maybe a bit further up front instead of starting from the back, or the pit lane. But we'll find out next year. But it's been good.

"In the wet it probably also it gives you a few more opportunities to get by cars and you can do some different lines and more opportunities. So that definitely helped me today.

“But we also have to understand why, or what went wrong with the car as soon as we went to the slick tyres, because even when I swapped back to the inter tyres at the end, the car was like night and day different to my first stint, which shows that there is something wrong.”