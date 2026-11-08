Max Verstappen makes foul-mouthed Red Bull complaint despite Brazil GP P2

Max Verstappen was unhappy with the state of his Red Bull F1 car despite charging to P2.

Max Verstappen was not happy with his Red Bull
Max Verstappen was not happy with his Red Bull

Max Verstappen was not happy with the state of his Red Bull Formula 1 car despite pulling off a sensational fightback to second at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. 

The four-time world champion climbed from 21st on the grid after Red Bull fitted a new power unit in his car to finish second behind McLaren’s Lando Norris and complete another superb comeback drive at Interlagos. 

Despite having an incredible race, Verstappen was far from happy with his car’s balance for much of the 71-lap grand prix. 

"My god. Doing 85% of the race with a f***** car,” the Dutchman fumed over team radio after taking the chequered flag. 

Verstappen was convinced something was wrong with his RB22
Verstappen was convinced something was wrong with his RB22

“Of course P2 is nice, but not in this way. I’m sorry, but what a disaster to drive. Unbelievable, I never experienced something like this in the wet, or in the dry. It’s really, really bad."

Verstappen expanded more on his displeasure with his RB22 in the post-race FIA press conference and demanded a Red Bull investigation to determine whether “something broke” on his car. 

“When you start that far back, you need to try and of course get by the guys ahead of you as quickly as you can. I do think that first stint went really, really well. We got very quickly back into the top 10,” Verstappen said. 

“The pace wasn't bad, but as soon as I switched to the slicks, I had some extreme amount of oversteer in the car in the high-speed corners, which made it super difficult to drive. So we need to understand if something broke on the car, some kind of aero loss, or whatever, because this was not normal. 

“So I sit here of course very happy with second, but at the same time I know there was more in it if the car would have been in a good shape. Unfortunately that was not the case, so I actually did most of the race with a car that was not in a good shape. To sit here being second of course is fantastic. 

Verstappen pulled off a stunning recovery drive to second
Verstappen pulled off a stunning recovery drive to second

“Maybe next year, I would love of course to start maybe a bit further up front instead of starting from the back, or the pit lane. But we'll find out next year. But it's been good. 

"In the wet it probably also it gives you a few more opportunities to get by cars and you can do some different lines and more opportunities. So that definitely helped me today. 

“But we also have to understand why, or what went wrong with the car as soon as we went to the slick tyres, because even when I swapped  back to the inter tyres at the end, the car was like night and day different to my first stint, which shows that there is something wrong.” 

Tags:

F1
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
Max Verstappen makes foul-mouthed Red Bull complaint despite Brazil GP P2
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Max Verstappen’s heartwarming gesture as Red Bull F1 veteran leaves
Max Verstappen made a classy gesture for a Red Bull team-mate
F1 News
Verstappen “lost 12 hours of my life I’ll never get back” with penalty
Max Verstappen was frustrated to lose "12 hours of my life"
F1 News
Verstappen tops Brazil GP FP3 as Hamilton suffers engine trouble
Max Verstappen will start from the back in Brazil
F1 News
Hamilton, Leclerc and Verstappen hit with Brazil GP grid penalties
Lewis Hamilton is set to take a grid penalty in Brazil
F1 News
Max Verstappen fumes at “unacceptable” issues during Brazil GP practice
Max Verstappen
F1 News
New F1 champion Kimi Antonelli fastest in second Brazil GP practice
Antonelli set the pace in second practice

Latest News

F1 News
Kimi Antonelli punished for unsafe release in messy Brazil GP
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli leaves the pits
F1 News
George Russell explains unusual pit lane blunder during Brazil GP
1h ago
George Russell
F1 News
Charles Leclerc hit with Brazil GP penalty for Liam Lawson collision
1h ago
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Max Verstappen makes foul-mouthed Red Bull complaint despite P2
1h ago
Max Verstappen was not happy with his Red Bull
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari radio confusion behind costly Brazil GP mistake
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
Lando Norris suffers Brazil GP mishap as podium celebration goes wrong
2h ago
Lando Norris smashes his champagne podium on the Brazil podium
F1 News
Toto Wolff's first words as Mercedes seals constructors’ F1 title
3h ago
Toto Wolff
F1 Results
New F1 championship standings after the Brazil Grand Prix
3h ago
Norris lost out to Antonelli and Lawson at the start
F1 News
Max Verstappen’s heartwarming gesture as Red Bull F1 veteran leaves
6h ago
Max Verstappen made a classy gesture for a Red Bull team-mate
F1 News
Mixed up Brazil GP starting grid after engine penalties
6h ago
Lando Norris celebrates his pole