Toto Wolff's first words as Mercedes seals constructors’ F1 title

The Brazil Grand Prix saw Mercedes regain the Constructors’ Championship. The Mercedes drivers finished fourth and fifth at Interlagos and secured enough points for the team.

Immediately after the race, Toto Wolff discussed his team’s return to the top step for the first time since the 2021 Formula 1 season.

The Mercedes Team Principal believes that the key to Mercedes claiming this Constructors’ title came in the early stages of the season, when Mercedes won six of the first six Grands Prix.

Since the opening winning streak, Mercedes have won six further Grands Prix with Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, before Antonelli won the Drivers' Championship last time out at the Mexico Grand Prix.

Toto Wolff & Mercedes team © XPB Images

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“It's amazing, you know. It was a very strong beginning of the season, and that kind of got us over the line,” Wolff said in parc ferme.

“But also, these last few races have been challenging. At times today, it was difficult, but overall, I'm so proud of the organisation; we’ve taken a few years to be back in the top spot.

“Not many teams have been able to come back from such a situation. And it just shows that, you know, the great work, the great people that we have in our organisation, and it's fantastic to be among them.”

Mercedes now has nine Constructors’ titles, which sees the German constructor tie with Williams, something that Wolff admitted that he ‘never thought was possible’.

He stated, “I kind of see that, and obviously Frank is such an unbelievable icon of the sport, and to be tied on constructors' championships, I never thought that was ever possible.

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Kimi Antonelli & Toto Wolff © XPB Images

“I had a close relationship with Frank, and to be there, it's amazing. I can't believe it.”

With three more races left in the year, Mercedes has a chance to continue their domination over the 2026 Formula 1 season.