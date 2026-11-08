New F1 championship standings after the Brazil Grand Prix

Updated F1 championship results after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.

Norris lost out to Antonelli and Lawson at the start
Norris lost out to Antonelli and Lawson at the start

Mercedes clinched the Formula 1 constructors’ world championship as Lando Norris survived a late downpour to win the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. 

Norris battled back from losing the lead at the start to secure his third victory of the season with a masterclass drive to win for the first time since the Dutch Grand Prix in August. 

But with George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli coming home fourth and fifth, Mercedes celebrated the constructors’ championship a week after the 20-year-old Italian wrapped up the drivers’ crown. 

Mercedes has scored an unbeatable 652 points from the 20 races in 2026 to seal its first world title since 2021 and ninth overall. 

Ferrari remains a comfortable second place, though its lead over third-place Red Bull has shrunk to 97 points. 

Despite winning, McLaren remains fourth, 17 points adrift of Red Bull. 

Racing Bulls continues to strengthen its grip on P5 in the constructors’ championship on a day Alpine failed to score points. 

Max Verstappen’s phenomenal comeback drive to second place has enabled him to open up a 17-point buffer to third place in the drivers’ championship. 

George Russell has leapfrogged Lewis Hamilton into third by just a point, while Charles Leclerc is just 10 points behind his Ferrari team-mate. 

F1 2026 drivers' championship 

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
CAndrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team9390
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing3279
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team3262
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1261
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1251
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team3246
7Oscar Piastri AUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team0152
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing0122
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team087
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team042
11Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team038
12Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team027
13Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team023
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team014
15Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team014
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team07
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team07
18Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team07
19Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team05
20Yuki TsunodaJAPVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team01
21Ryo Hirakawa JPNTGR Haas F1 Team01
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team00
23Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team00
24Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team00
25Rafael Camara BRATGR Haas F1 Team00

F1 constructors' championship 

2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team WinsPoints
CMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team12652
2Scuderia Ferrari HP2512
3Oracle Red Bull Racing3415
4McLaren Mastercard F1 Team3398
5Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team0112
6BWT Alpine F1 Team069
7TGR Haas F1 Team031
8Audi Revolut F1 Team028
9Atlassian Williams F1 Team012
10Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team07
11Cadillac F1 Team00

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F1
Mercedes
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
New F1 championship standings after the Brazil Grand Prix
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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