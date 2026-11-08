New F1 championship standings after the Brazil Grand Prix
Updated F1 championship results after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.
Mercedes clinched the Formula 1 constructors’ world championship as Lando Norris survived a late downpour to win the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Norris battled back from losing the lead at the start to secure his third victory of the season with a masterclass drive to win for the first time since the Dutch Grand Prix in August.
But with George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli coming home fourth and fifth, Mercedes celebrated the constructors’ championship a week after the 20-year-old Italian wrapped up the drivers’ crown.
Mercedes has scored an unbeatable 652 points from the 20 races in 2026 to seal its first world title since 2021 and ninth overall.
Ferrari remains a comfortable second place, though its lead over third-place Red Bull has shrunk to 97 points.
Despite winning, McLaren remains fourth, 17 points adrift of Red Bull.
Racing Bulls continues to strengthen its grip on P5 in the constructors’ championship on a day Alpine failed to score points.
Max Verstappen’s phenomenal comeback drive to second place has enabled him to open up a 17-point buffer to third place in the drivers’ championship.
George Russell has leapfrogged Lewis Hamilton into third by just a point, while Charles Leclerc is just 10 points behind his Ferrari team-mate.
F1 2026 drivers' championship
|2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|C
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|9
|390
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|279
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|262
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|261
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|251
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|3
|246
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0
|152
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|122
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|87
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|42
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|38
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|27
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|23
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|14
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|14
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|7
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|7
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|7
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|5
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|1
|21
|Ryo Hirakawa
|JPN
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|1
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|0
|23
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0
|24
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0
|25
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|0
F1 constructors' championship
|2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|C
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|12
|652
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|2
|512
|3
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|415
|4
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|3
|398
|5
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|112
|6
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|69
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|31
|8
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|28
|9
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|12
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|7
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0