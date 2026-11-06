Lando Norris sets Brazil GP first practice pace in upgraded McLaren

Lando Norris set the pace in opening practice at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in McLaren’s upgraded 2026 Formula 1 car.

The 26-year-old Briton was just 0.082 seconds faster than Mercedes’ newly-crowned F1 world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the opening hour of running at Interlagos.

McLaren has brought a major upgrade for its MCL40 car to Brazil, featuring tweaks to the floor, an updated rear wing, and a new front wing concept that it plans to carry over into the 2027 season.

Max Verstappen, who complained that the shifts in his Red Bull were “unacceptable” during FP1, ended up third-quickest, 0.236s adrift of Norris. The four-time world champion also reported steering issues with his RB22.

F1 Brazil Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results

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Rafael Camara is making his F1 debut on home soil

Lewis Hamilton was three-tenths behind Norris on a day Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur is set to sit down with both his drivers to discuss the fallout of their costly opening-lap clash at the Mexico City Grand Prix last Sunday.

Behind the seven-time world champion was George Russell, who was fifth-fastest. The Mercedes driver will serve a five-place grid penalty in Brazil for taking on a fresh power unit.

Isack Hadjar was sixth fastest in the second Red Bull, ahead of Gabriele Mini, who impressed in the Alpine as the fastest of the six rookie drivers taking part in FP1.

One of Brazil’s two home drivers, Gabriel Bortoleto took eighth for Audi, ahead of Franco Colapinto in the Alpine and Liam Lawson, who rounded out the top-10 for Racing Bulls.

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The next quickest rookie was Leonardo Fornaroli, who set the 11th fastest time in Oscar Piastri's McLaren.

Freddie Slater stopped on track

Brazilian Rafael Camara finished 18th fastest in his earlier-than-planned F1 debut following Haas' decision to part ways with Esteban Ocon permanently after a row with team principal Ayao Komatsu in Mexico.

Alex Albon stopped on track after reporting a technical problem in his Williams, while Freddie Slater's luckless start to his early F1 cameos continued.

After enduring a troubled F1 practice debut in Mexico City last weekend, the British teenager suffered more car issues in his Audi.

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Slater managed just six laps before grinding to a halt, resulting in a red flag. He was subsequently 22nd and slowest.

Charles Leclerc, who arrived late in Brazil following the birth of his daughter earlier this week, will return to the cockpit of the Ferrari for FP2 after Dino Beganovic deputised.