George Russell explains hasty exit after Mexico GP: “I try not to spit my dummy out”

George Russell explains why he left Mexico City early after Sunday's race.

George Russell made a quick exit following the Mexico City GP
George Russell made a quick exit following the Mexico City GP

George Russell has explained his hasty exit from the Formula 1 paddock after a disappointing Mexico City Grand Prix. 

The Briton started second on the grid after being narrowly beaten to pole position by Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, but Russell’s race quickly unravelled in dramatic fashion. 

After losing ground immediately at the start due to an energy deployment issue in his Mercedes, Russell collided with Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar, leading to him picking up a 10-second penalty. 

Russell would go on to finish sixth as team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli wrapped up the world championship by claiming the final spot on the podium in third. 

Russell congratulated Antonelli and his family after the race
Russell congratulated Antonelli and his family after the race

After congratulating Antonelli in parc ferme, Russell made a speedy exit from the track and missed his mandatory post-race media duties, resulting in a €5,000 fine for Mercedes. 

"In racing you always pick yourself back up and for me the best way to pick myself back up was getting out of there,” Russell told media including BBC Sport ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil. 

"It was as simple as that, really. I was just very upset with missing out on the chance of a good result because the championship for me was already over but I just couldn't believe how things had panned out again.

"In that moment, yeah, I just wanted to get out of there.

"I think I'm 99% of the time a true professional and I try not to spit my dummy out, but sometimes missing out on doing the press – OK, it's not ideal but not the end of the world.

Russell was left "distraught" after Sunday's race in Mexico
Russell was left "distraught" after Sunday's race in Mexico

"Moments like that you don't really want to deal with it.”

Russell added: "I don't think I've ever had this many setbacks in my career. 

"I went through after the race with my engineer, the season, race by race, and we realised we had six races this season with no issues, and 14 races where we've had an issue of some sort.

"To give perspective, in the years gone by, we would maybe have two races where there's issues, or I think in 2023 we had four races where we had issues. This season we've had 14 races, and as I said, I've always sort of picked myself back up.

"As much as I love talking to you [the media] after the race, I didn't really fancy it on this occasion.

"So, I was like, 'I'm gonna just get out of here and go for a nice dinner and think about something other than the rubbish season we've had'."

Tags:

F1
George Russell
Mercedes
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
George Russell explains hasty exit after Mexico GP: “I try not to spit my dummy out”
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton shares emotional moment with former race engineer Peter Bonnington
Lewis Hamilton shared a moment with Peter Bonnington after the race
F1 News
Mercedes reveals Kimi Antonelli was “on edge of retirement” in Mexico
Kimi Antonelli secured his maiden F1 title in Mexico
F1 News
Martin Brundle tells “broken” George Russell what he must do after F1 title defeat
Russell's championship challenge is hanging by a thread
F1 News
Toto Wolff sends message to Kimi Antonelli doubters after record-breaking F1 title
Kimi Antonelli & Toto Wolff
F1 News
Sky F1 presenter reduced to tears after Kimi Antonelli is crowned champion
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli confirms 2027 F1 race number following maiden title win
Kimi Antonelli

Latest News

F1 News
Russell explains hasty Mexico exit: “I try not to spit my dummy out”
1h ago
George Russell made a quick exit following the Mexico City GP
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli reveals Ayrton Senna F1 tribute helmet for Brazil GP
2h ago
Kimi Antonelli arrives in the Brazil paddock as an F1 champion
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton comes out swinging after Charles Leclerc clash: “I’m not going to be silenced”
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton has responded to criticism amid tension at Ferrari
F1 News
Max Verstappen addresses 24-race F1 calendar: ‘I wish it was less’
3h ago
Max Verstappen says there are too many F1 races
F1 News
Fernando Alonso reacts as Lewis Hamilton joins his exclusive F1 club
4h ago
Fernando Alonso has the most F1 starts of all time

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
Rafael Camara: Who is Ferrari junior making F1 debut with Haas in Brazil?
6h ago
Rafael Camara is second in the Formula 2 standings
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli visits Ayrton Senna's grave as F1 champion ahead of Brazil GP
6h ago
Antonelli sealed his maiden F1 title last weekend in Mexico
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton compared to famous gangster in stunning Ralf Schumacher criticism
7h ago
Lewis Hamilton admitted Red Bull has proved him wrong
F1 News
Lance Stroll struck by illness as two F1 drivers miss Brazil GP media day
7h ago
Lance Stroll is the latest F1 driver to fall ill
F1 News
First Williams F1 world champion Alan Jones dies aged 80
13h ago
Alan Jones remains the last Australian F1 world champion