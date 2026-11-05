Lance Stroll struck by illness as two F1 drivers miss Brazil GP media day

Lance Stroll has become the latest Formula 1 driver to be struck down with illness on the eve of a race weekend.

The Aston Martin driver will miss Thursday’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix media day as he recovers from a viral infection he contracted in Mexico last weekend.

Stroll will skip his mandatory pre-event media commitments in Brazil but is expected to be well enough to drive in practice on Friday.

“Lance will miss media day today as he continues to recover from a viral infection contracted in Mexico. He is recovering well, and we are confident he will return to the paddock on Friday,” a short statement from Aston Martin read.

Leclerc will also arrive late in Brazil

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The Canadian’s absence comes after both Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Cadillac driver Valtteri Bottas skipped media day in Mexico City last week due to illness.

Antonelli went on to clinch a historic maiden F1 world title by finishing third in Sunday’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, but revealed he had been low on energy all weekend after battling illness.

Max Verstappen blamed the toll of the current F1 calendar after the two drivers were struck down by illness in Mexico. F1 is currently reaching the end of its second of three triple-headers in a row to conclude the 2026 season.

"It is, of course, always quite tough on your body, like three weeks in a row. Sometimes you can get a little bit unlucky with whatever, a stomach bug,” the four-time world champion said.

"But it's normally around this time of the year that not only drivers, but mechanics and people in the team get sick. Because your body can take a lot of stress. But at one point, of course, it also tells you when it needs a little recovery phase.

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"That's something that you need to stay on top of. And some years it goes a bit better than others. I think you try to learn about it as well a little bit with the more seasons that you do. Sometimes some things are things that you can't prevent. But for sure, it's always very tough.

"For me, the toughest bit is that you can't really go home in between to be back with the family. That, for me, is nowadays something that I do not really enjoy about triple-headers.”

Charles Leclerc will also skip media day in Brazil with the Ferrari driver arriving late following the birth of his daughter earlier this week.

After finishing fourth in Mexico, Leclerc flew home to Monaco to be with his wife Alexandra as they welcomed their first child, before heading on to this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.