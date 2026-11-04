Sky F1 announces new signing to make debut at Brazil GP

Sky has announced the signing of Alexa Rendell to bolster its Formula 1 broadcasting team.

Rendell has joined the Sky Sports team as F1 Multimedia Journalist and she will make her debut at this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.

Sky says Rendell will report from across the F1 paddock and Sky Sports’ live coverage, interviewing drivers, team principals, and other key figures from across the sport.

Rendell has previously presented for the Formula E, World Endurance Championship, Extreme Endurance, and F1 Academy.

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"I'm really thrilled to be joining the Sky Sports F1 family,” Rendell said. "Formula 1 has always been my first love, and Sky has been part of my journey in the sport since I was a teenager, when I got my first taste of the industry through its access events. To now be joining the team feels like a really special full-circle moment.

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"I can't wait to get stuck in from Brazil and tell the stories that make this sport so incredible. With a new generation of fans coming into the sport, I'm really looking forward to helping connect with those audiences and sharing F1 in fresh and engaging ways.”

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Billy McGinty, Director of F1 at Sky Sports, added: "We're delighted to welcome Alexa to the team. She is a rising star in motorsport broadcasting and has an instinct for connecting with audiences.

“Formula 1 is evolving, with more people than ever discovering and connecting with the sport, and it's important that our coverage evolves too - finding new ways to tell the stories and bring fans closer to the personalities and moments that make F1 so compelling.”

Earlier this year, Sky Sports agreed a new five-year deal to remain the home of F1 in the UK until 2034.