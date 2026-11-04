Liam Lawson makes worrying admission with Racing Bulls F1 seat under threat

Liam Lawson is fighting to retain his Racing Bulls F1 seat for 2027.

Liam Lawson's F1 future remains uncertain
Liam Lawson's F1 future remains uncertain

Liam Lawson has admitted he has been given “no assurance” about keeping his seat with Racing Bulls as he fights for his Formula 1 future.

Despite enjoying a brilliant season that sees him currently occupy ninth in the 2026 world championship as the highest-placed midfield driver, Lawson’s future at Racing Bulls remains uncertain. 

Lawson impressively battled back from the pitlane to finish seventh at the Mexico City Grand Prix to take his points tally up to 83, more than double what his rookie F1 team-mate Arvid Lindblad has managed. 

But the starring performances might not be enough for the 24-year-old Kiwi to retain his place at Red Bull’s sister team for 2027.

Lawson fought back to claim points in Mexico City
Lawson fought back to claim points in Mexico City

"I'm trying my best. Every weekend I'm trying to maximise," Lawson told Sky Sports F1.

"In Mexico I gave it everything. There's definitely no assurance at the moment [for next year]. It's a tough sport. Right now, I don't know what else to say, really.”

Lawson’s seat is under threat from Red Bull junior and Formula 2 championship contender Nikola Tsolov. 

Tsolov made his F1 practice debut with Racing Bulls in place of Lawson in Mexico City and made an instant impression on the team. 

"Honestly, [Tsolov's] performance on Friday was superb. It was his first time in the car, and he integrated into the team absolutely perfectly," Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer told Austrian outlet ORF.

Tsolov could yet take Lawson's seat at Racing Bulls
Tsolov could yet take Lawson's seat at Racing Bulls

"Regarding the driver decision, he put in a fantastic performance. That decision rests with [team principal] Alan [Permane], and he will make it, or rather, announce it when he feels the time is right.”

When he was asked if Lawson has done everything he can to retain his seat for next year, Bayer replied: "That's the general consensus in the paddock.

"At the same time, our role, as the leading developer of talent in Formula 1, is to continuously bring new drivers through. We've brought 22 drivers into Formula 1, including the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and others.

"That's why I say that, at the end of the day, the decision lies with Alan. And he will make the right choice for the team. We chatted about that briefly on Saturday."

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Liam Lawson makes worrying admission with Racing Bulls F1 seat under threat
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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