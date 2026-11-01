Max Verstappen defeats Lewis Hamilton in Mexico GP as Kimi Antonelli secures first F1 title

Kimi Antonelli clinches his maiden F1 world title in Mexico City.

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli

Andrea Kimi Antonelli won his first Formula 1 drivers’ championship with a third-place finish as Max Verstappen took victory in a dramatic Mexico City Grand Prix. 

The 20-year-old has become F1’s youngest ever world champion, shattering Sebastian Vettel’s previous record that stood for 16 years, while he is the first Italian to win the drivers’ title since Alberto Ascari in 1953. 

Antonelli went into the race only needing to finish inside the top nine at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to clinch his maiden title that has looked inevitable for some time thanks to his phenomenal performances in just his second F1 season. 

It is Mercedes’ first drivers’ title since Lewis Hamilton, who Antonelli replaced  last year, secured his record-equalling seventh world championship in 2020. 

Antonelli clinched the title in an action-packed race that was eventually won by Red Bull’s Verstappen after a red flag delay for a huge crash for Valtteri Bottas. 

Fireworks at Ferrari 

The race was also dominated by a flashpoint at Ferrari following a controversial start. 

Leclerc overtook Ferrari team-mate Hamilton at Turn 4 but completed the move off track, resulting in the Monegasque being hit with a five-second time penalty. 

Hamilton, who slipped behind Verstappen in the first-lap kerfuffle, felt Ferrari should reverse the positions, pointing out that Leclerc was benefitting from running in clean air out front. 

The seven-time world champion continually aired his frustrations over team radio, even claiming that "the stewards are basically handing Charles this win”, referring to a pre-race clarification that was issued to try and avoid a repeat of the opening lap shenanigans seen in Mexico last year. 

Hamilton later stated that Ferrari has got “big, big problems”. 

Huge Bottas crash stops race 

The race stopped on lap 46 when Bottas spun off into the barriers at the end of the long main straight after suffering a scary suspension failure in his Cadillac. 

Following a lengthy for barrier repairs, Hamilton made a statement at the restart by muscling his way past Leclerc to move into second, before challenging Verstappen at Turn 1. 

The old title rivals made contact at the apex of the first corners, with Verstappen managing to defend the lead from Hamilton. 

Verstappen survived a safety car restart and resisted late pressure from Hamilton to secure his third victory of the 2026 season, and the 74th victory of his career. 

Charles Leclerc just held onto fourth place ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris despite having a flatspot on his tyres after a huge lock up at the restart. 

George Russell came home sixth on a day his inevitable title defeat was confirmed, with Oscar Piastri taking seventh in the other McLaren. 

Franco Colapinto took eighth for Alpine, ahead of Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson, who incredibly battled from the pit lane to take ninth, ahead of Pierre Gasly. 

Tags:

F1
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
George Russell
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
Lando Norris
McLaren
Max Verstappen defeats Lewis Hamilton in Mexico GP as Kimi Antonelli secures first F1 title
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
How Kimi Antonelli can become F1 world champion at Mexico GP today
Kimi Antonelli can secure the F1 world title in Mexico
F1 News
F1 Mexico GP starting grid after Lawson thrown out of qualifying
Lewis Hamilton will lead the field in Mexico City
F1 News
How to watch Mexico GP live today: Free stream details and start time
Mexican Grand Prix
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton achieves ‘dream’ of emulating Michael Schumacher with first Ferrari pole
Lewis Hamilton says he has achieved a dream of emulating Michael Schumacher
F1 News
Antonelli ‘tense’ with F1 title on the line as illness battle revealed
Kimi Antonelli can make F1 history on Sunday in Mexico
F1 News
Liam Lawson disqualified from Mexico GP qualifying after penalty for Max Verstappen incident
Liam Lawson, Mexico

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton fumes at Ferrari: "We've got big problems"
30m ago
Lewis Hamilton fumed at Ferrari over team radio
F1 News
F1 Mexico GP red-flagged after huge Valtteri Bottas crash
1h ago
Valtteri Bottas
F1 News
Where F1 stands on racing in Middle East after Yamaha’s MotoGP boycott
3h ago
F1 still intends to end its 2026 season in the Middle East
F1 News
How Kimi Antonelli can become F1 world champion at Mexico GP today
4h ago
Kimi Antonelli can secure the F1 world title in Mexico
F1 News
Jenson Button says Esteban Ocon has “thrown away” F1 career with Haas bust up
4h ago
Esteban Ocon's F1 future remains uncertain

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
F1 Mexico GP starting grid after Lawson thrown out of qualifying
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton will lead the field in Mexico City
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas responds to Colton Herta Cadillac F1 replacement rumours
5h ago
Valtteri Bottas
F1 News
Ollie Bearman reacts to Haas' shock Esteban Ocon decision: 'A really tough situation'
5h ago
Ollie Bearman
F1 News
How to watch Mexico GP live today: Free stream details and start time
8h ago
Mexican Grand Prix
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton achieves ‘dream’ of emulating Michael Schumacher with first Ferrari pole
11h ago
Lewis Hamilton says he has achieved a dream of emulating Michael Schumacher