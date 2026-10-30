How to watch Mexico GP live today: Free stream details and start time

The F1 driver's championship is all but decided as racing returns to Mexico City this weekend.

Kimi Antonelli has one hand on the driver's title trophy as he heads into the 19th round of the season. The Italian only has to finish 9th or above to wrap up the season and become the youngest ever F1 world champion.

The Mercedes driver claimed a dominant victory last time out at the US Grand Prix in Austin marking his ninth win of the season putting him firmly ahead of his teammate George Russell who is already struggling to hold on to 2nd place in the championship.

Here's all the information you need on how to watch the Mexican Grand Prix for free. We've also listed information on the schedule for this weekend.

Kimi Antonelli, USA GP

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

How to watch 2026 Mexican Grand Prix for Free

Depending upon where you are in the world, you can watch some F1 races for free.

Belgium – RTBF (Every race is shown live and free)

Austria – Servus TV (11 races are shown live and free, including the Australian, Bahrain, Monaco, Canadian, Austrian, Belgian, Dutch, Singapore, US, São Paulo and Las Vegas GPs).

Germany - RTL (seven races are live on free TV, including Chinese, Imola, Spanish, Canadian, Belgian, Dutch and Las Vegas GPs).

UK – Channel 4 (only the British Grand Prix is shown live and free, plus race highlights from every round).

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Italy – TV8 (Both Italian Grands Prix live and free, plus other races like the Spanish, Hungarian, and Mexican GPs, pending official confirmation).

USA - Apple TV (If you already have an Apple TV account viewers in the USA can watch the Mexico Grand Prix for free on the streaming service).

How to watch from anywhere in the world

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the 2026 F1 Mexican Grand Prix because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.



ExpressVPN is currently running a limited offer meaning anyone who signs up today will pay just £2.19 per month.

Here's how to watch F1 for free using a VPN

1. Sign Up for ExpressVPN.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2. Download the app and connect to a server location which is showing the race for free such as Belgium or Austria

3. Sign into the streaming service of your choice

4. Enjoy the action!

When does the Mexican Grand Prix Start?

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 6:30pm - 7:30pm GMT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Free Practice 2 - 10om - 11pm GMT



Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 5:30pm - 6:30pm GMT

Qualifying - 9pm - 10pm GMT

Sunday

Race - 8pm start GMT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT