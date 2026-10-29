George Russell defiant as F1 title defeat nears: “It’s not going to break me”

George Russell has issued a defiant statement over his Formula 1 future as he prepares for title defeat to Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

A top-nine finish will be enough to see runaway F1 points leader Antonelli crowned world champion for the first time at the Mexico City Grand Prix, regardless of where Russell ends up in Sunday’s race.

In reality, Russell’s looming F1 title defeat has been inevitable for some time, but the 28-year-old Briton insists the lessons he can take from this season will only make him stronger as he drew comparisons to his former team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

“I’ve probably learned more about myself this year than I would have liked to, in all honesty,” Russell said during Thursday’s FIA press conferences in Mexico City.

Russell arrives in the Mexico City paddock

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“The highs and lows you go through in sport are immense, and that’s because we all care so much for what we’re doing. But I remind myself I’m 28 years old. I see Lewis [Hamilton] still competing extremely well at 41, and Fernando [Alonso] at 45.

“Lewis won the majority of his titles in his 30s, and this year is absolutely not going to define my career as a whole. It’s not going to break me. If anything, it’s going to make me stronger.

Russell is taking heart from the resilience he has shown amid the adversity he has faced throughout 2026, including several heartbreaking retirements caused by reliability failures.

“I’ve been pretty proud of my resilience and how I’ve bounced back from very tough moments,” the Mercedes driver added.

“Actually, through my lowest points of this season, I’ve generally bounced back really, really strong. And then I had another bad race after the good one.

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Antonelli will likely win the F1 title this weekend

“So maybe it’s something I need to analyse as well, because I always perform best after my worst races. Which is maybe just a coincidence. Maybe there’s something in it.

“But I’ve been racing more years of my life than I haven’t, and I’ve had more successful years than relative failures.

“I don’t think any athlete, no matter how great, has every single year of their career performing at their highest level.

“Unfortunately, this year for me has come at maybe the time when I needed it most, but it is by no means the end of my journey. I’ve still got a good 12 to 15 years left in me.”

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