Fernando Alonso doubles down on F1 driver criticism as Alex Albon reacts

Fernando Alonso has doubled down on his F1 driver criticism, while Alex Albon responds.

Fernando Alonso stands by his views on F1's driving standards
Fernando Alonso stands by his views on F1's driving standards

Fernando Alonso has doubled down on his harsh criticism about Formula 1’s driving standards towards the back of the grid. 

Two-time world champion Alonso launched a scathing attack on Williams driver Alex Albon after the pair collided on the opening lap of last weekend’s United States Grand Prix. 

The Aston Martin driver hit out at Albon for ruining his race and claimed that the quality of drivers at the back of the field in F1 is “very low”. 

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, Alonso made it clear he still feels the same way. 

Alonso and Albon came to blows on the first lap
Alonso and Albon came to blows on the first lap

"I don't know if it's one third of the grid, because then I saw some reports trying to pick out eight drivers or seven drivers,” Alonso told reporters in Mexico City on Thursday. 

"I'm not specific on the number of them, but I think we all know which ones we talk about and which ones felt hit by that comment. 

"That tells you everything, so I still feel the same. That was a mistake that was not needed and I still find it difficult to understand what the opportunity was that Alex saw in that moment.

"But it's not only Austin. Unfortunately, I’ve been in that part of the race for the whole season, so I see things from the car that I cannot tell you.”

Asked whether he felt driving standards has got worse in F1, Alonso replied: "No, I think it's the same over the years.

"Obviously, when you are at the back of the grid, the cars are more difficult to drive. They have less grip and mistakes are coming more often because you don't have the environment that is under control. The car does not welcome you in a nice way, so you make more mistakes.

"But I feel that all the incidents in lap one, all the touches, all the front wings that fly around, all these kind of things are not necessary. Especially if you are fighting for nothing at the back of the grid.

"There is the cost cap also adding to this problem, but if their teams are happy with the cost cap and breaking things every race, it's okay for them.”

Alonso’s comments were put to Albon during Thursday’s FIA driver press conferences. 

Alex Albon had his chance to respond to Alonso in Mexico
Alex Albon had his chance to respond to Alonso in Mexico

"Firstly, I would say that I hugely respect Fernando. I think he's a he's a great driver, and I've looked up to him a lot growing up as a kid," Albon said. 

"I think we're all in our own little fight at the back. I don't think it's the level of the drivers as much. I think obviously last year we had a great season and this year we are at the back. 

"I think if anything I would say the grid's the strongest it's been for a while. And uh yeah, Obviously post-race comments are always a little bit more in the heat of the moment, so you can always take it with a pinch of salt."

When it was put to him that Alonso had actually doubled down on his stance, Albon responded: "I mean, I'll double down with what I said as well. I have a huge respect for Fernando. I looked up to him so a lot growing up as a kid.

"Obviously it's not nice to hear those comments in many ways. You're racing someone that you look up to, but at the same time, I don't agree. Just as simple as that. 

"I think the level is strong up and down the grid. I think 10, 15 years ago it wasn't, you know, the back half of the grid wasn't the way it is now. 

"We don't have pay drivers anymore, so it is what it is. Hopefully we don't cross paths in the race this weekend." 

Tags:

F1
Fernando Alonso
Alex Albon
Williams
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso doubles down on F1 driver criticism as Alex Albon reacts
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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