Fernando Alonso tears into ‘low-quality’ Alex Albon after US GP clash

Fernando Alonso slammed Alex Albon following their opening lap collision at the United States Grand Prix and branded drivers at the back of the Formula 1 grid “very low” quality.

Two-time world champion Alonso picked up significant damage to his Aston Martin when Williams driver Albon collided with the side of his car during a first-lap clash as they battled for position in Austin.

Alonso, who ultimately came home 16th, took aim at Albon for the move that went unpunished by the F1 stewards.

“I think we lost half a second or more. The car is destroyed. I saw it in parc fermé. Half of the floor is not there,” Alonso told reporters in Austin after Sunday’s race.

Alonso and Albon came to blows on the first lap

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“I don’t know how we kept on going and how we were semi-competitive. I imagine if the car was in one piece, probably today the points were a possibility. A strong possibility because we were running P12 with half a car.

“We could have scored points today and maybe get close to Williams in the constructors’ championship, but they made sure that we didn’t have any chance.

“I think when you start at the back, there is this risk always. I think the quality of the drivers in the lower third of the grid is very low, as we saw today with Alex. I think we need to improve the car and start a little bit higher up.”

Alonso felt the contact wrecked what was his best race of the season “by far” and believed points could have been on the cards for Aston Martin on merit.

Albon, who finished one place behind Alonso in 17th, saw the incident differently to the 45-year-old Spaniard.

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Albon didn't see much wrong with the incident

“It’s always fun to race Fernando,” Albon said. “He’s strong but he’s fair always. Maybe he thought I was a bit over the edge, I don’t know. I’m sure I’ll find out soon. But I had a good amount of fun, I think.

“I was on the inside of Fernando, so then I think it pinched. And I tried to get out of the way and get on the curb, but I didn’t make good of it.

“So I imagine he got damaged. I know I got damaged driving around with a broken wing for the race.”