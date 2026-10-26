Max Verstappen rues Red Bull "disaster": 'Maybe we should use sign language'

Max Verstappen has joked Red Bull would be better off communicating in sign language after labelling his latest Formula 1 radio problems a “disaster” in the United States Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion finished third behind Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc in Sunday’s race in Austin but was left frustrated with a series of issues that impacted his grand prix.

As well as criticising Red Bull’s strategy, Verstappen also lamented radio issues that made communication with the pit wall difficult. It marked the second race in a row that Verstappen suffered radio woes, after Red Bull was left unable to hear him during parts of the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was quick to point out after the United States Grand Prix that the problem has been consistent throughout the 2026 season.

Verstappen finished third in Austin

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“It’s not the second time. It’s already, I don’t know how many times this year,” Verstappen said.

“Maybe we should just start communicating in sign language. It’s probably cheaper as well. It’s a disaster. Yeah, it’s a disaster. It’s really frustrating, to be honest.”

Tom Hart was standing in for Gianpiero Lambiase as Verstappen’s race engineer for the entire weekend in Austin, but it was far from a perfect start to building their relationship.

Lambiase is departing Red Bull for McLaren in a move that could happen as soon as next season, with Hart selected as the replacement for Verstappen’s long-time race engineer.

Radio trouble did not only affect Verstappen at COTA, with Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar also revealing he too had problems.

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Verstappen still finished on the podium despite his frustrations

“And then I have poor radio coverage. I can’t hear what’s happening in the pits. I leave the pits with the wrong map,” Hadjar told Sky Sports F1.

Verstappen was left vexed as too many small things went wrong for Red Bull in Austin, including another recurring issue that has plagued him throughout the year - poor starts.

"I didn't lose a position, so it wasn't that bad. It's normal. My start was normal, just consistently sh**” he said, stopping himself from completing the final word so he didn’t end up in trouble with the FIA for swearing.