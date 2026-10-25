Isack Hadjar demands Red Bull redesign 'fragile' clutch after difficult US GP

After the US Grand Prix, Isack Hadjar was left fuming with clutch issues at the start of the race

Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar
© XPB Images

Isack Hadjar qualified in third place on the grid for the United States Grand Prix, and ahead of the race, he looked like he would be in the fight for the podium.

However, at the chequered flag, Hadjar crossed the line in sixth place, and he had many negatives to talk about after the Grand Prix, and he had many demands for Red Bull.

Both Red Bull drivers struggled off the line once again, as Max Verstappen lost second off the line, and Hadjar also dropped behind the Ferrari drivers behind him off the line.

Before speaking to Sky Sports after the Grand Prix, Hadjar had a chance to rewatch his race start, in which he insisted that he did ‘everything perfectly’.

Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar
© XPB Images

The French driver believes that the issues with the starts are out of his control, and that it is a clutch issue rather than a driver issue.

Hadjar said, “I do everything perfectly in terms of procedure, and then I just have like clutch over delivery. And these things are just out of my control. 

“Then I have poor radio coverage; I can't hear what's happening in the pits. And I leave the pits with the wrong map, and then I'm losing a second lap every lap on the hard tyre.”

When asked if there are any solutions for the issues he is experiencing with the clutch, Hadjar was adamant that there are no quick fixes.

In fact, the Red Bull driver has demanded that the clutch undergo a complete redesign, as it is currently ‘too fragile’.

Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar
© XPB Images

He explained, “It needs a redesign because at the moment it's too fragile and it's not coping well with temperatures. It's a real struggle.”

Hadjar has finished outside of the top five in the last two Grands Prix, with a tenth place in Singapore and a sixth place at COTA. 

He will now be turning his full attention to the Mexico City Grand Prix and a potential return to the top five.

Tags:

F1
Isack Hadjar
Red Bull

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