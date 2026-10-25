Max Verstappen critical of Red Bull as he outlines US GP frustrations

Max Verstappen outlines a long list of frustrations after the United States Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen was frustrated despite finishing third
Max Verstappen was frustrated despite finishing third

Max Verstappen couldn’t hide his frustrations as he criticised Red Bull following a troubled United States Grand Prix, despite finishing on the Formula 1 podium. 

Four-time world champion Verstappen looked at one stage like he might be able to challenge for victory but ultimately had to settle with third place after a race-long squabble with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc for second. 

Red Bull rolled the dice by stopping Verstappen early as part of an aggressive two-stop strategy, but he ultimately did not have the pace to catch the dominant Andrea Kimi Antonelli and was passed by Leclerc in the closing stages of Sunday’s race in Austin. 

Afterwards, Verstappen rued Red Bull’s strategy for getting its tyre order “wrong” as he detailed a long list of issues that left him frustrated. 

Verstappen felt Red Bull got its strategy wrong in Austin
Verstappen felt Red Bull got its strategy wrong in Austin

“Pretty frustrating, to be honest. Just not a really good race for us. In hindsight, of course, very easy to say, but for whatever reason the softer compounds today were not really working that well,” Verstappen said. 

“I think also the way that we use our tyres, in the order was wrong, plus, I think it was at one point quite clear that the people on the harder compounds were finding a lot of grip, so I guess we also didn't really react to that. 

“Just probably a bit sticking too much to our belief from the last few races where the softer compounds were the fastest and clearly here that didn't work. 

“Besides that, too many issues with the power unit where it was just very inconsistent behaviour around the corners. Every lap, every corner, different behaviour. 

“So you can't build up a rhythm, you can't build any kind of consistency in the car. I had a slow pit stop. So yeah, too many things today that just didn't go well.” 

Verstappen briefly dropped to third at the start
Verstappen briefly dropped to third at the start

The Dutchman added: “Today we didn't maximise much. The issues of course don't help, but I think also the strategy that we did, with the tyre choices that we made, they were just not good. 

“So that’s a few things to analyse. Why these tyres didn't work as we expected, or why the other tyres performed better than expected. So, yeah, something to learn from.

“And then like I said before the slow pit stop doesn't help, as well. It's just seconds that you throw away, right? When you're fighting a close battle for second, it hurts your performance.

“Normally we're very good at these things but today we weren’t."

Verstappen initially dropped behind Leclerc with a poor start, before reclaiming the position before the end of the first lap. 

On his sluggish getaway, the Red Bull driver said: “My start was normal, just consistent shhh…”

Verstappen arrived in the United States off the back of two dominant victories in Malaysia and Singapore but believes it is clear Red Bull still has improvements to make. 

“We are not the fastest in high-speed, we're not the fastest in low-speed, and, I think maybe here, you either need to be very fast in high-speed, or you need to be the quickest in the low-speed,” he explained. 

“When you are not none of it, you're just a little bit average, and I think we were just a little bit average also in the race. Of course if we chose different tyres, probably we could have been second, but that's always easy to say afterwards. 

“Plus, when you have too many issues with just consistency of your power unit, then that already costs free lap time, so it's normal that you then can't execute everything to the limit, or at least be at your best.

“So there are still a lot of things that we need to look at and, and do better.”

Tags:

F1
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
Max Verstappen critical of Red Bull as he outlines US GP frustrations
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Max Verstappen fires back at COTA boss: ‘He can drive my car, wouldn’t be able to walk’
Max Verstappen was not impressed with COTA boss Bobby Epstein's comments
F1 News
F1 2026 US Grand Prix starting grid after multiple penalties
Franco Colapinto is among several drivers taking penalties
F1 News
Why Isack Hadjar’s COTA F1 weekend has been “a disaster”
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, 2026 US GP
F1 News
COTA boss claps back at Max Verstappen’s track surface complaints
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 US GP
F1 News
Max Verstappen on painkillers to combat COTA bumps amid back issues
Max Verstappen has been critical of the bumps at COTA
F1 News
Max Verstappen reveals where US GP pole went begging in “bad” Q3
Verstappen was Hamilton's nearest challenger in FP3

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reveals the mistake that cost him US GP podium
2m ago
Lewis Hamilton finished fourth in Austin
F1 News
Isack Hadjar demands Red Bull redesign 'fragile' clutch after difficult US GP
7m ago
Isack Hadjar
F1 News
Max Verstappen critical of Red Bull as he outlines US GP frustrations
32m ago
Max Verstappen was frustrated despite finishing third
F1 News
Toto Wolff reveals what Kimi Antonelli told him before the US Grand Prix
42m ago
Kimi Antonelli & Toto Wolff
F1 News
George Russell brutally honest after tough US GP: 'It was rubbish'
1h ago
George Russell

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
How Kimi Antonelli can become F1 world champion in Mexico
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli can secure the F1 world title in Mexico
F1 News
Jeremy Clarkson causes controversy with Franco Colapinto and Kim Kardashian comments
4h ago
Jeremy Clarkson is a guest of Alpine in Austin
F1 News
Max Verstappen fires back at COTA boss: ‘He can drive my car, wouldn’t be able to walk’
6h ago
Max Verstappen was not impressed with COTA boss Bobby Epstein's comments
F1 News
F1 2026 US Grand Prix starting grid after multiple penalties
6h ago
Franco Colapinto is among several drivers taking penalties
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas responds to rumours surrounding his F1 future after puzzling driver line-up comments
6h ago
Valtteri Bottas