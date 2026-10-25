Max Verstappen fires back at COTA boss: ‘He can drive my car, wouldn’t be able to walk’

Max Verstappen responds to COTA boss over the state of the F1 US Grand Prix track.

Max Verstappen was not impressed with COTA boss Bobby Epstein's comments
Max Verstappen was not impressed with COTA boss Bobby Epstein's comments

Max Verstappen has hit back at COTA boss Bobby Epstein after the latter claimed “there’s no problem” with the bumps at the circuit hosting Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix. 

The Dutchman branded the bumps on the Circuit of the Americas “unacceptable” and “out of control” heading into this weekend’s race and revealed that he is taking painkillers in order to deal with back issues as a direct result of the condition of the track. 

Verstappen’s complaints were dismissed by Epstein, who insisted that the Austin circuit only has one problem area at Turn 1. 

"We don't feel good that there's a bump at the bottom of Turn 1,” Epstein told ESPN. “We didn't know about it until this week. We would have fixed it. 

Verstappen qualified second for Sunday's United States Grand Prix
Verstappen qualified second for Sunday's United States Grand Prix

"But the other things Max spoke about, all the bumps around the track, we've fixed them. The track is in really good shape. 

"Max doesn't say I'm wrong a lot, but he's also right a lot. He's usually very frank, and I appreciate that about him. I had no problem with him saying what he said, but I think he might be surprised in some areas that bumps he thought were here aren't [there] anymore.”

When informed of Epstein’s response, Verstappen was not amused and invited the COTA boss to drive his car and see how he coped. 

"I invite him to drive my car," the four-time world champion told Dutch media after qualifying on Saturday. "I think he'd have to get out after five laps and wouldn't be able to walk anymore.”

Verstappen pointed out that Turn 1 is not the only part of the track with problems. 

Max Verstappen has been critical of the bumps at COTA
Max Verstappen has been critical of the bumps at COTA

"There are also big bumps in a high-speed section between Turns 4 and 5,” he argued. “The ground underneath the track cannot be used as an excuse. A car should not have to take such a heavy impact at that kind of speed.

“I'm taking painkillers here, which is something I don't normally need. And I shouldn't need to, either.”

Verstappen lines up second on the grid for Sunday’s race, alongside polesitter Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who can clinch the world championship with victory, providing results go his way. 

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Max Verstappen fires back at COTA boss: ‘He can drive my car, wouldn’t be able to walk’
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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