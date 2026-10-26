When is the next F1 race? Mexico GP dates and schedule

The next round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The start of the 2025 Mexico Grand Prix
The start of the 2025 Mexico Grand Prix

The 19th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Mexico City Grand Prix on the weekend of 30 October to 1 November. 

It follows the 18th round of the season at the United States Grand Prix, where Andrea Kimi Antonelli claimed a dominant victory to move to within touching distance of securing the F1 world title. 

Antonelli missed out on clinching his first world title at the first attempt in Austin, but his ninth win of the season leaves him needing just two points to seal the deal next time out in Mexico City. 

Here are all the details you need for the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix. 

When is the 2026 F1 Mexico Grand Prix? 

Norris won last year's race on his way to the F1 title
Norris won last year's race on his way to the F1 title

The 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix takes place on the weekend of 30 October to 1 November at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in the heart of Mexico City. 

It is the second race of the current American triple-header that will end with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil on 8 November. 

The Mexico City Grand Prix returned to the F1 calendar in 2015 and has held a race every year since aside from the COVID-19 affected 2020 season. 

Since its revival, Max Verstappen has taken the most victories in Mexico, winning the event five times. 

Verstappen’s last win came in 2023, with Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris taking the last two victories for Ferrari and McLaren respectively. Lewis Hamilton is the next successful current driver in Mexico with two wins. 

What is the 2026 F1 Mexico Grand Prix schedule? 

Max Verstappen has the most wins in Mexico with five
Max Verstappen has the most wins in Mexico with five

Friday 

Free Practice 1 - 6:30pm - 7:30pm GMT 

Free Practice 2 - 10om - 11pm GMT 

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 5:30pm - 6:30pm GMT

Qualifying - 9pm - 10pm GMT

Sunday 

Race - 8pm start GMT 

How can I watch the 2026 F1 Mexico Grand Prix? 

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the 2026 F1 season in the UK. You can also watch via streaming services such as NowTV.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

A subscription to Sky Sports in the UK starts from £22 per month.

Alternatively, there is a free-to-air option in the UK.

Channel 4 will be providing free highlights programmes throughout the 2026 F1 season.

For fans in regions without exclusive TV contracts, all the action can be followed via F1 TV Pro. In the US, this feed can be viewed with an Apple TV subscription. 

What is the rest of the 2026 F1 calendar? 

Remaining 2026 F1 calendar
19MexicoMexico City30 October - 01 November
20BrazilSao Paulo06-08 November
21Las VegasLas Vegas19-21 November
22QatarLusail27-29 November
23Abu DhabiYas Marina04-06 December

Tags:

F1
Mexico City
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
George Russell
Mercedes
When is the next F1 race? Mexico GP dates and schedule
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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