Franco Colapinto responds to Jeremy Clarkson’s nationality comments

Franco Colapinto has issued a response to Jeremy Clarkson’s controversial joke about the Alpine Formula 1 driver’s nationality.

Clarkson caused a stir at the United States Grand Prix when he suggested Colapinto deserved a grid penalty because he is Argentinian.

Colapinto was hit with a 10-place grid penalty in Austin for exceeding his power unit allocation for the 2026 F1 season.

Speaking to Martin Brundle during a chaotic interview with Sky Sports F1 ahead of qualifying on Saturday, Clarkson said: "Franco got a grid penalty for being Argentinian ... Well probably. I'd give him one for that.

Clarkson was a guest of Alpine in the Austin paddock

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"But anyway that's because of what happened when we went there.”

The 66-year-old British TV presenter’s comment was a reference to one of the most controversial Top Gear episodes from when he and co-hosts James May and Richard Hammond visited Patagonia in 2014.

The trio had to flee the country when protests broke out in response to Clarkson driving a Porsche with the number plate H982 FKL, which locals claimed was a reference to the 1982 Falklands War.

The BBC and Clarkson maintained the number plate was nothing more than a coincidence.

Alpine condemned the remarks made by Clarkson, who was a guest of the team which is based close to his Diddly Squat farm in Oxfordshire.

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Colapinto reacted to Clarkson's comments

"We're aware of the comments made in a recent TV interview from a guest of the team in Austin,” an Alpine statement read.

“We would like to reiterate that these are personal views and do not align with the team's values of promoting kindness and respect. Franco is our driver and has our full support.”

Colapinto was asked about Clarkson’s quip after the race on Sunday.

“I think he’s always been someone who makes jokes. I don’t know him, but that’s what I’ve been told,” Colapinto responded.

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“I didn’t see what he said. I heard about it through Jamie my manager. I’m trying to improve the situation, but it takes help from a lot of people, not just me.”

Colapinto’s co-manager Jamie Campbell-Walter also criticised Clarkson.

"Jeremy Clarkson's comments about Franco's nationality were completely unacceptable. There is no place for remarks like this in Formula 1, regardless of who makes them or whether they are intended as a joke," he wrote on X.

"We have worked hard to promote respect and put an end to hostility and abuse. That respect must go both ways. We cannot ask anyone to behave responsibly while accepting comments like these from prominent figures visiting our sport.

"Franco and his supporters deserve better than this. Let's not allow this to undo the progress we've made and rise above malicious comments."

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