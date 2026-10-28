Red Bull responds to surprise Aston Martin engine supply rumours

For the 2026 Formula 1 season, Red Bull entered a new era as they began their journey with their first Red Bull powertrain.

In the past, Red Bull has bought powertrains from Cosworth, Ferrari, Renault, and Honda. However, for this season, in collaboration with Ford, they produced their own for the first time since the team entered the sport in 2005.

It was expected by many that the new Red Bull powertrain would struggle in 2026, as it was the power unit's debut season. However, Max Verstappen has claimed two Grands Prix victories with the new power unit at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, and the Singapore Grand Prix.

The early success of the new power unit has reportedly attracted interest from other teams, who would apparently like to be supplied with the new Red Bull powertrain.

Max Verstappen © XPB Images

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It has been suggested that Aston Martin is the main team who are reviewing their current situation, after a difficult first season with Honda during the 2026 season. There is a possibility that Aston Martin is looking at taking on the Red Bull-Dord power unit in the future.

But Red Bull Racing Team Principal, Laurent Mekies, has denied that the new Red Bull power unit will be supplied to any teams other than Red Bull and Racing Bulls in the near future.

However, he did leave the door open that they may expand their reach within the next five years, once the power unit has been tried and tested.

"We got a lot of unwanted positive publicity about the performance of our engine, and that came with certainly attentions from a lot of teams," said Mekies.

Laurent Mekies © XPB Images

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"Are we having any serious conversations with anyone to supply another team? No, we don't think we are ready for that. Is it set in stone for the next five years? No, because I don't know what's going to happen in the next five years.

"We still have plenty of work to do to improve the power unit, refine its integration into the car, and reach the level of the top competitors. Only then can we consider supplying another team alongside Racing Bulls. Nothing will change over the next year or so."