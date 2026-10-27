Lando Norris admits he is "not the best in front of media" following tense clashes with reporters

Reigning Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris has admitted he often reflects on his actions and words after interviews with the media, acknowledging he is “not the best sometimes”.

Norris is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve and being incredibly honest in the heat of the moment, something that has made him popular with so many of his F1 fans. However, the McLaren driver often lands himself in hot water due to the comments he makes.

The 26-year-old Briton recently made headlines for stinging comments he made about Franco Colapinto after the Alpine driver caused a crash that took him out at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

After receiving backlash for saying that Colapinto “shouldn’t be in Formula 1” and calling for a ban for the Argentine, Norris apologised to his rival.

Lando Norris was self-critical after qualifying in the United States

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Norris also had a tense exchange with a journalist following his clash with McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri in the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race.

The start of an interview with Viaplay went viral on social media, with Norris asking the reporter: “What's the title of the race? Sprint ... What's after sprint?”

When the journalist replied “race”, Norris sarcastically responded: “Wow, good job. Yeah, it's race!"

In a candid interview with Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle, Norris conceded he does regret some of the things he says and does in front of F1’s media.

“I’m not the best in front of the media sometimes. I hate the fact when I say the wrong things, or I might disrespect someone when I say something, I hate that,” Norris said.

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Norris could only finish fifth in Austin

“I go home and I just question it for hours. Why I said what I said, why I did what I did.”

When Brundle pointed out that “people love the fact you are so open and honest and wear your heart on your sleeve”, Norris replied: “Yeah but there’s a line.

“I completely understand that bit but there’s nothing more that I love than respect, receiving respect and I know it has to go the other way.”