Why hasn’t Ollie Bearman been confirmed at Haas for F1 2027? ‘Not in my hands’

Ollie Bearman says a decision over his Formula 1 future with Haas next season is “not really in my hands” as the wait for confirmation goes on.

It is considered a formality that Bearman will remain with Haas for a third consecutive year in 2027 but as yet no formal announcement has been made.

Bearman is contracted to Ferrari and therefore his future is ultimately determined by the Scuderia, but there is no suggestion that the 21-year-old Briton will be racing anywhere other than Haas next season.

Haas confirmed the signing of fellow Ferrari protege Rafael Camara for 2027 on 15 October and team principal Ayao Komatsu said at the time that news of Bearman’s extension was expected “very soon”.

Ferrari junior Camara is a highly-rated prospect

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But with confirmation seemingly no closer, questions have been raised over what is behind the hold up.

Bearman was asked about news on his plans for next year ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix on Thursday, to which he replied: “I think it's very clear. I want to continue with Haas.

"That's definitely my goal. There are a few things in the background that we're working on, but it's been very clear that continuing with Haas will be my target, and we're just finalising a few things on that front.

Pressed on when an announcement can be expected, Bearman added: “I don't know, to be honest. It's not really in my hands, I can tell you that.

“If it was up to me, it would have already been announced a long time ago. But there are a few bigger-picture things that we're working on.”

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Hamilton will continue to race for Ferrari in 2027

The expected Bearman-Camara line-up at Haas is being tipped to be a shoot-out for the next vacancy that opens up at Ferrari.

That is likely to come whenever Lewis Hamilton decides to call time on his illustrious F1 career.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton will race for Ferrari in 2027 but it remains to be seen whether he will continue in 2028 and beyond.

Meanwhile, team-mate Charles Leclerc recently signed a new “multi-year” extension that has tied him down to Ferrari until the 2030s.

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There is unlikely to be an opening at Ferrari until 2028 at the very earliest, meaning next season will be key for both Bearman and Camara.