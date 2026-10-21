F1 US Grand Prix: All special team liveries revealed

A number of teams will run special one-off liveries this weekend at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

The US Grand Prix returned to the F1 calendar at the Circuit of the Americas in 2012, with the series last racing in the country in 2007 at Indianapolis before that.

The annual US Grand Prix at COTA has become one of the biggest events on the calendar, particularly since Liberty Media took over ownership of F1 in 2017.

With so much attention on the US Grand Prix now, teams lean into the event with special livery designs. Here are all of the ones confirmed so far.

Haas US GP special livery © Haas

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Haas - Godzilla promotion

The Haas F1 team is one of two American outfits competing at COTA this year.

It will run a one-off livery for the event, though with a theme that has absolutely nothing to do with its home race.

Partnering once again to promote Godzilla Minus Zero, the squad ditches its usual red, white and black colour scheme for a more blue-dominated design.

The livery also features Godzilla on the engine cover. It’s the second time this season Haas has used a Godzilla design, having done so at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Mercedes US GP livery © Mercedes

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Mercedes - MANUFAKTUR

Mercedes has been hot on special liveries lately, running a mint green design at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia as a nod to its title partner Petronas.

For this weekend’s US Grand Prix, the Silver Arrows will tweak its design, rather than overhaul it in the same way Haas has done.

To mark its MANUFAKTUR cross-brand car customisation programme, Mercedes will add dashes of blue to its livery for the COTA race.

George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who could win the championship this weekend, will also sport new race suit designs to go along with the livery.

Cadillac US GP livery © F1

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Cadillac - American West

Cadillac will be making its second visit to its native US this season at the United States Grand Prix, following the Miami round earlier this season.

While Miami was still a home round, this weekend is Cadillac’s first official US Grand Prix as a manufacturer on the F1 grid.

And to mark the occasion, the team is sporting a design inspired by the American West.

The usual white and black colour scheme has been accentuated by embroidery-inspired patterns to resemble stitched clothing.

More to follow...

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