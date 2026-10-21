F1 US Grand Prix: All special team liveries revealed

A number of teams will use special liveries at the US GP

Haas US GP special livery
Haas US GP special livery
© Haas

A number of teams will run special one-off liveries this weekend at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

The US Grand Prix returned to the F1 calendar at the Circuit of the Americas in 2012, with the series last racing in the country in 2007 at Indianapolis before that.

The annual US Grand Prix at COTA has become one of the biggest events on the calendar, particularly since Liberty Media took over ownership of F1 in 2017.

With so much attention on the US Grand Prix now, teams lean into the event with special livery designs. Here are all of the ones confirmed so far.

Haas US GP special livery
Haas US GP special livery
© Haas

Haas - Godzilla promotion

The Haas F1 team is one of two American outfits competing at COTA this year.

It will run a one-off livery for the event, though with a theme that has absolutely nothing to do with its home race.

Partnering once again to promote Godzilla Minus Zero, the squad ditches its usual red, white and black colour scheme for a more blue-dominated design.

The livery also features Godzilla on the engine cover. It’s the second time this season Haas has used a Godzilla design, having done so at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Mercedes US GP livery
Mercedes US GP livery
© Mercedes

Mercedes - MANUFAKTUR

Mercedes has been hot on special liveries lately, running a mint green design at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia as a nod to its title partner Petronas.

For this weekend’s US Grand Prix, the Silver Arrows will tweak its design, rather than overhaul it in the same way Haas has done.

To mark its MANUFAKTUR cross-brand car customisation programme, Mercedes will add dashes of blue to its livery for the COTA race.

George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who could win the championship this weekend, will also sport new race suit designs to go along with the livery.

Cadillac US GP livery
Cadillac US GP livery
© F1

Cadillac - American West

Cadillac will be making its second visit to its native US this season at the United States Grand Prix, following the Miami round earlier this season.

While Miami was still a home round, this weekend is Cadillac’s first official US Grand Prix as a manufacturer on the F1 grid.

And to mark the occasion, the team is sporting a design inspired by the American West.

The usual white and black colour scheme has been accentuated by embroidery-inspired patterns to resemble stitched clothing.

More to follow...

Tags:

Mercedes
Haas
Cadillac
F1 US Grand Prix: All special team liveries revealed
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

F1 News
Mercedes crew for Singapore GP hadn't done a pit stop "for 15 years", team claims
Mercedes pit stop
F1 News
Christian Horner claims Lewis Hamilton wanted Red Bull move in ‘secret meeting’
Lewis Hamilton approached Red Bull, according to Christian Horner's new book
F1 News
How Antonelli can become F1 world champion at the United States GP
Kimi Antonelli stands on the verge of F1 history
F1 News
Haas reveals striking Godzilla COTA F1 livery
Haas US GP special livery
F1 News
George Russell hints at personal struggles before Singapore 2025 win
George Russell after his Singapore Grand Prix victory in 2025
F1 News
Toto Wolff issues caution as Kimi Antonelli nears historic F1 title
Kimi Antonelli & Toto Wolff

Latest News

F1 News
F1 US Grand Prix: All special team liveries revealed
1h ago
Haas US GP special livery
F1 News
Mercedes hires moon mission astronaut for F1 team role
3h ago
Reid Wiseman, new Mercedes team ambassador
MotoGP News
Qatar issues fresh update on F1, MotoGP amid Middle East war escalation
4h ago
MotoGP Qatar 2025
F1 News
FIA boss outlines timeline for F1 V8 framework being agreed
5h ago
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is adamant F1 will race in the Middle East
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reunited with title-winning Mercedes engineer poached by Ferrari
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 Singapore GP

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
Toto Wolff already “vetting” people for his Mercedes role as he lifts lid succession plans
7h ago
Toto Wolff, Mercedes F1 team, 2026 Singapore GP
F1 News
Mercedes crew for Singapore GP hadn't done a pit stop "for 15 years", team claims
7h ago
Mercedes pit stop
F1 News
Christian Horner blames Helmut Marko for Red Bull junior failures
8h ago
Helmut Marko and Christian Horner together at Red Bull
F1 News
Lando Norris makes “better decisions” vow as McLaren draws line under Singapore clash
8h ago
Lando Norris, McLaren Racing, 2026 Singapore GP
F1 News
FIA boss insists Qatar and Abu Dhabi F1 races “are going to happen”
20/10/26
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is adamant F1 will race in the Middle East