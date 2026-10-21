Mercedes hires moon mission astronaut for F1 team role

Mercedes has hired astronaut Reid Wiseman as an ambassador of its F1 team

Mercedes has hired an astronaut for an F1 team role
Mercedes has hired an astronaut for an F1 team role
© XPB Images

The Mercedes Formula 1 team has announced that former moon mission astronaut Reid Wiseman has joined as an ambassador ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

Wiseman was a commander on the Artemis II mission operated by NASA that sent astronauts on a manned flight around the moon earlier this year.

It marked the first manned mission around the moon in over 50 years, with the Artemis II crew setting the record for the furthest human beings had made it from Earth previously held by Apollo 13.

The mission is part of NASA’s ongoing strive to return to the lunar surface.

Wiseman joins Mercedes as an ambassador
Wiseman joins Mercedes as an ambassador

Mercedes has now announced that former astronaut, US Navy Captain and Artemis II commander Wiseman has joined the F1 team as an ambassador.

The squad says he will “work closely with stakeholders, partners, employees and guests, helping showcase the innovation, leadership and high-performance culture that underpins success in Formula 1”.

On his new role, Wiseman said: “I've always been struck by how much Formula 1 and space exploration have in common.

“In both worlds, success is never about one individual.

“It is built by talented teams solving difficult problems, preparing relentlessly, and trusting one another when the pressure is at its highest.

Reid Wiseman, new Mercedes team ambassador
Reid Wiseman, new Mercedes team ambassador
© XPB Images

"I've been fortunate to spend time with the Mercedes F1 Team in recent seasons and have seen first-hand the culture, innovation, and determination that drives its success.

“Becoming an ambassador feels like a natural next step in a relationship that has already become very meaningful to me.

“I'm excited to work with the team and help tell the story of the people, technology, and mindset behind what they achieve.”

Mercedes’ chief commercial officer, Richard Sanders, added: “Over the past few years, Reid has become a genuine friend of our team.

“Every conversation leaves you inspired, not just because of where he has been, but because of how he thinks and leads.

“There are remarkable similarities between F1 and human spaceflight.

“Both require brilliant people working together, absolute trust in those around you, and the courage to push into the unknown.

“What Reid achieved as commander of Artemis II captured the imagination of millions around the world.

“We are delighted to welcome him as an ambassador and look forward to sharing his experiences, insights, and perspective with our partners, our team members, and our wider community.”

Tags:

Mercedes
Mercedes hires moon mission astronaut for F1 team role
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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