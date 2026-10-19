Haas reveals striking Godzilla COTA F1 livery

The Haas F1 team will use a Godzilla-themed livery at the US Grand Prix

Haas will run a special livery at COTA
Haas will run a special livery at COTA
© Haas

The Haas Formula 1 team has unveiled a striking new look for this weekend’s United States Grand Prix at COTA based on the new Godzilla movie.

The US-based outfit has partnered with TOHO CO. LTD for its upcoming film Godzilla Minus Zero to run a special livery this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas.

Haas’ traditional red and white paint scheme has been replaced with more blue on the sidepods and rear wing.

The new livery also features a picture of Godzilla on the engine cover.

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It marks the second time Haas has featured Godzilla on its F1 car this season, following a special livery at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Haas drivers Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon will also sport one-off team merchandise and race suits to go along with the Godzilla theme.

The team, taking part in its second home race of the season following the Miami Grand Prix in May, currently sits seventh in the standings.

Haas has scored 30 points so far, pushing it seven clear of new entrant Audi, but 38 points down on Alpine in sixth.

The team made a strong start to the 2026 campaign, with the outfit scoring five top 10 finishes from the opening six rounds.

Haas ran a Godzilla livery in Japan
Haas ran a Godzilla livery in Japan

But since the Monaco Grand Prix, the squad has scored in just one race, when Ocon and Bearman cracked the top nine at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Ahead of this weekend’s US Grand Prix at COTA, Haas confirmed Ocon’s fate for 2027 amid longstanding rumours that he would be replaced.

As of next year, Haas will partner Bearman with Ferrari junior Rafaele Camara.

Ocon’s future remains uncertain. He had been rumoured to be joining Toyota’s FIA World Endurance Championship programme.

However, these links were rubbished by prominent sportscar media.

Ocon had also been linked to a seat at Cadillac for 2027, though it looks likely that Valtteri Bottas will stay put.

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Haas reveals striking Godzilla COTA F1 livery
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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