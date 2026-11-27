Ollie Bearman has admitted his drawn-out renewal with the Haas Formula 1 team was “a bit unnerving”.

After protracted contract talks which dragged on for several months, Haas finally confirmed that Bearman would be retained for the 2027 season ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Briton has officially put pen to paper on a new one-year deal with the American outfit covering the 2027 season. Bearman will have a new team-mate in the shape of Brazilian rookie Rafael Camara.

“We got there in the end,” Bearman said during Thursday’s media day in Qatar.

Bearman will continue with Haas in 2027

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“Even though it was very, very sure that I would continue with Haas since forever, it's always a little bit unnerving, especially when we got to a certain stage and you have people on the team asking you what you're doing, and then of course naturally those guys are as a group not fully focused on what's the important thing, which is the on-track stuff.

“So yeah, everything good, and I'm looking forward to the future.”

Bearman, who is a Ferrari junior driver, has been loaned to Haas from the Scuderia ever since his rookie F1 season in 2025.

He maintains his link to Ferrari, who he hopes to one day drive for full-time after making his F1 debut with the Maranello squad at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as a last-minute substitute for Carlos Sainz.

Asked if he is confident he will get his chance with Ferrari in the future, Bearman replied: “I hope so. I would say that I'm here thanks to Ferrari.

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Bearman is teaming up with fellow Ferrari junior Rafael Camara

“I don't know, if I didn't get that chance in Jeddah [in 2024], if I would be sitting here right now, so I'm incredibly grateful to Ferrari for the opportunities they gave me, for putting me in the car as an 18-year-old – I think that was a pretty big risk and it paid off.

“They also put me in this Haas car, so the opportunities that they've given me have been amazing and I would love to put the red suit back on one day. I had the feeling, I had a little taste, but my dream is to race for Ferrari.”