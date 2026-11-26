Lando Norris has weighed in on the intensifying Formula 1 rivalry between Max Verstappen and George Russell.

Verstappen and Russell reignited their F1 rivalry over the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend by aiming a series of criticisms and pointed barbs at each other following an on-track clash in final practice.

Their war of words escalated after Sunday’s race after Verstappen taunted Russell following his impressive victory by saying his rival is “so far below my level” in a stinging swipe at the Mercedes driver.

The beef between Verstappen and Russell dominated the headlines over the weekend and is likely to once again be a major talking point at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Russell clashed in final practice in Las Vegas

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Speaking ahead of the Qatar weekend, Norris was asked about his thoughts about the rivalry which has blown up.

“You don’t have to get on,” Norris told Sky Sports F1. “It’s just normal. It happens in life, not everyone agrees with everything.

“It’s also a sport where you want to prove that you are better than everyone else. You can either do your talking on the track, or you can do your talking in front of a camera.

“It normally always helps when you back it up on track. That’s what everyone at the end of the day really cares about.

“I respect both drivers a lot. Max has obviously proved to everyone what he is capable of and George is still yet to prove what he’s capable of.

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Russell has had a season to forget

“I still think he can achieve a lot in his F1 career and I look forward to seeing that. He’s obviously had a tough year but I still believe he can have a good season and I look forward to more times where he’s giving a good fight to Max.”

Verstappen and Russell have history, having had several high-profile clashes both on and off the track since their first major F1 flashpoint happened during a skirmish in the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint race.

Their rivalry escalated two years ago following an incident at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix which led to an off track row that overshadowed the conclusion of that year’s world championship.