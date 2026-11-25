Fernando Alonso has admitted that Aston Martin “can’t be competitive” in Formula 1 with the current Honda power unit.

Aston Martin has endured a miserable 2026 campaign amid Honda’s performance and reliability woes on the engine side. The Silverstone-based squad is languishing in 10th place in the constructors’ championship with just seven points scored across 21 races this year.

Despite making progress on both the chassis and power unit with a series of in-season developments this year, the engine side remains the area hampering Aston Martin the most.

Honda’s deficit was brutally exposed at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with Alonso and team-mate Lance Stroll claiming Aston Martin was losing “more than two seconds a lap on the straights alone”.

Aston Martin was losing two seconds on the straights

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“On the engine side, we are a very long way behind and we can't be competitive with the power unit we have,” Alonso admitted in an interview with the official Aston Martin website.

“There are some circuits like Las Vegas where we are losing more than two seconds a lap on the straights alone, and the reliability is not where it needs to be. No one is happy with how things are going on the PU side of things, but we know Honda is working hard to improve the situation.

“Seeing the work and commitment going on behind the scenes gives me confidence for next year.”

Despite Alonso’s admission, the 45-year-old Spaniard remains confident that it will only be “a matter of time” before Aston Martin has the package to fight at the front of the grid.

“The Budapest chassis upgrade was supposed to deliver a certain lap time, and it delivered that lap time,” Alonso added. “We were competitive in Budapest and we scored points in Zandvoort and Malaysia.

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Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin are having a season to forget

“We've got into the midfield pack with only one large update to the chassis this season, so that has given me the confidence that we know the direction we're heading in and the belief that it's only a matter of time until we have a very good car.”