Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc is selling the Ferrari Purosangue car he pranged in a minor crash in Monaco that went viral two years ago.

The exact same SUV Leclerc was filmed driving into another car’s rear bumper in at the famous Loews Hairpin in 2024 is officially on the market.

It was purchased by a German sports-car dealer who drove the silver four-seater Ferrari Purosangue 1,000km from Monaco to Osterhofen.

The vehicle has now officially gone up for sale in Bavaria, though no asking price was listed publicly. Instead, the dealer is inviting direct inquiries.

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"We're standing here in front of a car that is actually something you shouldn't really buy if you're active as a car dealer," the dealer said in a video showing off the Ferrari which features a 725hp V12 engine.

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"Why shouldn't you actually buy a car like this? It already has minor prior damage, the rims are a bit scratched, it has 33,000 kilometres on it - which is relatively high for a two-year-old Ferrari. The previous owner has a dog, and yes, those are naturally a few factors coming together here.”

Leclerc primarily used the Ferrari for travel between his home in Monaco and the headquarters of Ferrari in Maranello, Italy.

"I will also leave the car as is with all its signs of wear, because condition-wise it is really, really clean,” the dealer said.

“It has the odd little mark on the wheels and a few scratches here on the fender. But that simply belongs to the history of this car. It's also a car that didn't just sit in a garage, but was genuinely driven summer and winter."

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The dealer added: "Being able to buy a vehicle from a current Ferrari Formula 1 driver is simply a huge honour for me as a massive Ferrari fan and Formula 1 fan.”

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