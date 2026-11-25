The 22nd and penultimate round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Qatar Grand Prix from the weekend of 27-29 November.

It follows the 21st round of the season at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where Red Bull’s Max Verstappen scored his fourth victory of the season and reignited his feud with Mercedes’ George Russell.

Following a breathless race in Sin City which featured 352 overtakes, F1 now heads to the Middle East to conclude the season with a double-header in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Here are all the details you need for the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix.

When is the 2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix?

The drivers will be limited to 27-lap tyre stints in Sunday's race

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The 2026 Qatar Grand Prix takes place on the weekend of 27-29 November at the Lusail International Circuit.

Pirelli is imposing a tyre-duration limit for Sunday’s 57-lap race due to concerns over the integrity of the Italian manufacturer’s tyres at the high-speed Lusail track, which features several demanding, long corners.

Drivers will be limited to 27 laps on a set of tyres, meaning teams will have to make at least two pit stops during the race.

F1 has raced in Qatar four times since the venue first staged a grand prix in 2021, which was won by Lewis Hamilton. Since then, Verstappen has reigned supreme in Qatar, winning three consecutive times.

What is the 2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix schedule?

Friday

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Free Practice 1 - 1:30pm - 2:30pm GMT

Free Practice 2 - 5pm - 6pm GMT

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 2:30pm - 3:30pm GMT

Qualifying - 6pm - 7pm GMT

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Sunday

Race - 4pm start GMT

How can I watch the 2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen has three wins from four races in Qatar

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the 2026 F1 season in the UK. You can also watch via streaming services such as NowTV.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

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A subscription to Sky Sports in the UK starts from £22 per month.

Alternatively, there is a free-to-air option in the UK.

Channel 4 will be providing free highlights programmes throughout the 2026 F1 season.

For fans in regions without exclusive TV contracts, all the action can be followed via F1 TV Pro. In the US, this feed can be viewed with an Apple TV subscription.

What is the rest of the 2026 F1 calendar?