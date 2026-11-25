Former IndyCar driver and Formula 1 pundit James Hinchcliffe has suggested that Ferrari should bench either Lewis Hamilton or Charles Leclerc for a race following their latest on-track clash at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

For the second time in three Grands Prix, the Ferrari drivers came together on track as Leclerc collided with Hamilton whilst attempting to overtake his teammate in Las Vegas.

The Monegasque driver was subsequently handed a 10-second time penalty by the FIA stewards for causing the collision.

The latest incident has left Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur with the difficult task of managing the growing tensions between his two drivers.

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However, Hinchcliffe has suggested that Ferrari could take more drastic action to ensure that Hamilton and Leclerc understand the consequences of colliding with one another.

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The Canadian proposed that Ferrari could hand Haas driver Oliver Bearman an opportunity with the Italian squad at the expense of one of its current drivers.

"Where do you go from here? I mean, you can't bench one of them - that's what you'd want to do," Hinchcliffe started, prompting co-analyst Jolyon Palmer to interject, "Maybe you can."

Hinchcliffe responded by saying, "I mean, I'd chuck Bearman in for a race and sit one of them out and say, 'Let's teach you guys a lesson,' like, there are some serious consequences here. But I don't know what else Fred can do, so I'm with you; I feel really bad for him.

"This isn't Monaco. That wasn't your one shot to get by, so don't take an unnecessary risk."

Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc © XPB Images

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Despite Leclerc being deemed responsible for the collision by the FIA stewards, Hinchcliffe believes that both Ferrari drivers could have done more to avoid making contact.

"I do think that Lewis crowded him a little bit; he had room on his right, he could have given him a bit more room and potentially avoided the contact.

“Did Charles have to throw it up the inside? No, he didn't. So they're both to blame. I thought the penalty was harsh, 'cause it's more of a racing incident than that.

"The internal battle and where the blame lies within the team, it certainly shifts a little bit when you hear that five corners before [Leclerc] had just been told to take it easy, and then that happens, I can't imagine the frustration."