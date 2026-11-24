Motorsport UK has announced former Ford chief Steve Armstrong will replace David Richards CBE as its new Chair effective from 1 January.

The UK’s national governing body has brought in the highly experienced Armstrong to head the organisation, after his 40 years in the automotive industry.

David Richards has served as MSUK’s Chair since 2018 and has remained in the post since, completing the maximum allowed term of three three-year periods.

As of 1 January next year, Armstrong, who spent 35 years with Ford, and recently acted as chairman of Morgan, will take over.

Steve Armstrong and David Richards © Motorsport UK

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Richards’ time heading MSUK saw him restructure the organisation and position it to be able to provide “strengthened safeguarding, legal support and member services, developing programmes to improve equality, diversity and inclusion.”

He has also been instrumental in the World Rally Championship returning to the UK next year with an event in Scotland.

“First, I want to pay tribute to David Richards,” MSUK CEO Hugh Chambers.

“When he took over in 2018, Motorsport UK needed bold leadership and a willingness to rethink the role of the governing body. David brought exactly that, combining an extraordinary knowledge of motorsport with a powerful entrepreneurial spirit.

“Under his leadership, Motorsport UK has been reinvented as a modern, professionally run and strategically focused organisation.

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Steve Armstrong and David Richards © Motorsport UK

“The next chapter is about building on those foundations and delivering our long-term ambitions.

“Steve brings exceptional experience of leading complex organisations and international teams, combined with a deep understanding of the automotive industry and a genuine passion for motoring.

“That makes him the ideal person to lead Motorsport UK through its next chapter and deliver on our Vision 2030 ambitions and beyond.”

Steve Armstrong added: “David will be a hard act to follow. He has transformed Motorsport UK, modernising and professionalising the organisation, building a strong team and raising its profile.

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“He has enormous credibility across motorsport, but he is just as comfortable standing next to a muddy rally stage as he is in a boardroom.

“That’s a legacy I want to build on.

“Being asked to take on this role is a genuine honour. I’ve spent my career in the automotive industry and have seen the business side of motorsport through my involvement with Ford Performance.

“But I’m also a passionate motorsport fan, and I raced motorcycles at club level, so I understand the challenges people face simply to take part.

“For me, grassroots motorsport is every bit as important as Formula 1 or the WRC.

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“Motorsport UK already has a strategy and a vision to grow participation, and I want to build on that, particularly by making the sport more accessible to competitors and volunteers.

“I also want Motorsport UK to have a strong voice with government, the FIA and others, helping shape decisions rather than simply responding to them.

“The UK has a leading position in world motorsport, but we cannot take that for granted. We have to work to protect it for the future.”