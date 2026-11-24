McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has revealed that he welcomed Oscar Piastri's X-rated radio message during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Australian was reminded of McLaren's rules of engagement during the Grand Prix, prompting a frustrated response from the 25-year-old.

Piastri made his feelings clear to the McLaren pit wall, telling his team: “Stop telling me to f***ing be careful.”

However, rather than taking issue with the manner in which Piastri responded to the reminder, Stella believes it demonstrated the type of character he wants to see from his drivers.

Oscar Piastri © XPB Images

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The Italian drew comparisons between Piastri and three Formula 1 world champions he previously worked with: Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen.

“I actually liked it,” Stella responded after the chequered flag.

“I like it. That’s the character that you expect from a racer, it’s not like the Michael Schumachers, the Fernando Alonsos, the Kimi Raikkonens, that I worked with before that were any easier, and World Champions.

“That’s the character you want to see, and that’s also what you have to do from the people. You need to make sure that the driver has a clear objective in his head, and you want to do it up until the point the driver makes you feel ‘I’ve got it, don’t go beyond.’

“That’s exactly where you want to be from outside the cockpit.”

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Oscar Piastri © XPB Images

Stella went on to praise both Piastri and the McLaren personnel on the pit wall for how they handled the situation, explaining that the exchange was reflective of how the Woking-based squad wanted to communicate with its drivers.

The McLaren team principal also clarified that Piastri had not been singled out by the team, as Lando Norris had received the same reminder during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“So, actually, well done to the people and well done to Oscar in relation to this situation,” Stella continued.

“That’s exactly where we want to position the interaction between the team and the driver, and what we have learned through some of the experiences we have gone through.

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“The same message was given to both drivers because that’s a common learning. This is not to do with Oscar. This is just to do with dealing with drivers.”